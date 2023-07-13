Vehicles highway

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has issued a mandate letter to the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Nate Horner calling on him to make automobile and property insurance more affordable for Albertans.

On Thursday, the letter issued by Smith said Horner will take the leadership role on the task, working with the Minister of Affordability and Utilities Matt Jones and stakeholders to review and develop short and long-term recommendations to make automobile and property insurance more affordable for Albertans.

