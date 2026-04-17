Alberta

Alberta to replace current 'Welcome to Alberta' signs with ones shaped like the province

Current wooden signs will be replaced with metal ones shaped like the province
Welcome to Alberta sign
Welcome to Alberta signSource: Wikimedia Commons / Dietmar Rabich
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Alberta Poli
Alberta border
Welcome to Alberta signs
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