Alberta to replace current 'Welcome to Alberta' signs with ones shaped like the province

The Alberta government is planning on replacing the current wooden 'Welcome to Alberta' with new metal ones shaped like the province.The current signs have been in place for almost 40 years and have grown to become a welcome sight to Albertans returning home and visitors from out of province.The current signs are made of wood and contain the words 'Welcome to Alberta' and, underneath, 'Wild Rose Country' with the picture of a wild rose placed just beside.There are currently almost two dozen welcome signs dotted around the province, from the southern border with the US all the way up to the Mackenzie Highway on the northern border with the Northwest Territories.The new signs will reportedly be made out of metal and will be shaped like the province.The province's minister of transportation, Devin Dreeshen, says that what the signs will read is still undecided but promises whatever is decided will be a hearty welcome to those coming to Alberta.This comes as the provincial government has dropped the phrase "Wild Rose Country" from the province's license plates in favour of the provincial motto, "Strong and Free." It might be assumed that the welcome signs may follow a similar trend.The signs are expected to begin popping up sometime this summer.