Alberta UCP AGM set to be largest political convention in Canadian history

The Alberta United Conservative Party says its annual general meeting will be the largest paid political convention in Canadian history. With 5,428 Alberta UCP members registered so far to attend the AGM from November 1-2, it said no federal or provincial party has hosted a convention this large. “See you in Red Deer!” tweeted the UCP on Tuesday. .Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in November in her first UCP AGM speech since the last election the province is leading and has to continue to lead..Smith says the world should value Alberta’s leadership .“We must be that shining city on the hill,” said Smith. “That land of promise that the best and brightest Canadians and people from around the world look to and say ‘there is the land of opportunity my family and I want to make our home.’” The Western Standard learned on September 6 Alberta UCP members are deciding on the policy resolutions they will be voting to send to the floor at the AGM..Alberta UCP members voting on controversial policy proposals for AGM .While the policy resolutions were sent to UCP members through private links, the Western Standard was able to obtain one to examine them. Once UCP members have decided on the resolutions most important to them, those ones will be sent to the AGM’s floor where they will decide whether or not to adopt them during it on November 2.