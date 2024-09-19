Alberta UCP calls for Nenshi to come clean on positions on carbon tax, other issues

The Alberta United Conservative Party said NDP leader Naheed Nenshi should come clean on whether or not he and his party support the carbon tax and other Canadian government policies.As Alberta NDP leader, Chief Government Whip Shane Getson said Nenshi “has a responsibility to be transparent about his intentions.”“Does he stand with his Liberal friends in Ottawa for a discredited tax that harms our economy, or will he join the United Conservatives and fight for the hardworking people of our province?” said Getson in a Wednesday press release. “Albertans deserve to know.”The Alberta UCP said the Liberals are becoming desperate and isolated in its support for a carbon tax that makes life more expensive and fails to reduce emissions. The Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and New Brunswick governments have been fighting against it and the harm it has inflicted on families, energy workers, farmers, and job creators. Meanwhile, the Alberta NDP has a long history of supporting the carbon tax, including by voting against a UCP motion condemning it in 2023. The UCP said support for the carbon tax is collapsing across Canada. British Columbia Premier David Eby and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew oppose the carbon tax. The Saskatchewan NDP opposes it. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh admitted the carbon tax is a burden on workers. Getson said he is confident Nenshi wants to continue working with Trudeau, pointing to a recent news story where he ducked a question on the carbon tax and said he wants to seek a compromise with the Canadian government about its energy production cap and Clean Electricity Regulations.As Trudeau pushes forward with his policies, Getson said it is vital Albertans know where Nenshi stands on issues affecting people and businesses. “It’s time for Mr. Nenshi to quit ducking the important questions and come clean with Albertans,” he said. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) called on Nenshi on Tuesday to clarify his position on the carbon tax. READ MORE: CTF challenges Nenshi to clarify stance on carbon tax given NDP divisionCTF Alberta Director Kris Sims expressed frustration over his evasive responses when questioned about his stance on it. “Every time a journalist tries to pin down Nenshi on the provincial carbon tax, he dissolves into orange mist and vanishes,” said Sims. Nenshi could not be reached for comment in time for publication. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.