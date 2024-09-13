Alberta UCP challenges Nenshi on his carbon tax stance

The Alberta United Conservative Party wants NDP leader Naheed Nenshi to clarify his position on the carbon tax. With a Canadian election looming, NDP Lie Detector social media group said the NDP is changing its tune on the carbon tax. “The real question is who will Naheed Nenshi follow: his boss Jagmeet Singh or his good friend and ally Justin Trudeau?” tweeted NDP Lie Detector on Thursday..The Alberta UCP started a new ad campaign in June about Nenshi being Trudeau’s pick for the province. READ MORE: UPDATED: UCP launches ad campaign saying Nenshi is Trudeau’s choice for AlbertaOver the next few months, the UCP said Albertans will see a series of ads on television, radio, and online platforms contrasting Nenshi’s tax and spend record with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s leadership. “Naheed Nenshi stands with Justin Trudeau, not Alberta,” said UCP MLA Jason Nixon (Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre).Singh delivered another blow to the Canadian government on Thursday by opposing the imposition of the carbon tax on Canadians. READ MORE: UPDATED: Singh flip-flops on Trudeau’s carbon tax, now plans to opposeRather than keep the carbon tax, Singh said the NDP will make its own climate plan before the next election campaign. “We want to see an approach to fighting the climate crisis where it doesn’t put the burden on the backs of working people,” he said. Nenshi could not be reached for comment in time for publication. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.