Alberta UCP constituency group calls for Jennifer Johnson to be let into caucus

The Calgary-Acadia Alberta United Conservative Party Constituency Association Board of Directors said it agreed with its Lacombe-Ponoka counterpart to let Independent MLA Jennifer Johnson (Lacombe-Ponoka) into caucus. The board called her “an invaluable advocate for conservative values in Alberta.” “Her extensive contributions include serving as a past executive board member and actively participating in her local constituency board,” said the board in a letter to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP caucus. “Her commitment to her community is evident, and she has consistently demonstrated her dedication to the principles we hold dear.” Johnson acknowledged in 2023 Smith would be barring her from sitting in the Alberta UCP caucus if she was elected after she compared schools producing transgender children to mixing feces into cookies..Dropped Alberta UCP candidate says she wants to earn back party’s trust.“This morning I had a productive conversation with the Transgender Equality Society of Alberta, and I am willing to meet with any community group to educate myself on their concerns,” she said. “My intention is to earn my seat back on the United Conservative team, but should you give me the opportunity to be your MLA, I will continue to work tirelessly to stand up for the residents of Lacombe-Ponoka and represent you to the best of my ability at the legislature.”In the last Alberta election, Johnson performed well under the UCP banner, securing 70% of the popular vote. The board said the UCP caucus “has shown a commendable capacity for forgiveness and growth, exemplifying our belief in second chances.” It concluded by saying it advocates for the unity many members strive for and believes her inclusion in the caucus would strengthen its collective efforts. “We urge you to consider this matter with urgency, as we envision a future where Jennifer, alongside the Lacombe-Ponoka Constituency Association, actively contributes to the United Conservative Party both locally and provincially,” it said. The Lacombe-Ponoka Alberta UCP CA said it stands with Johnson. “We believe that she has worked hard to amend bridges and continues to strengthen relationships with all her constituents,” said the CA. “As a CA, we respectfully requesting all of the UCP MLAs to accept Jennifer Johnson back into their caucus.”.The CA pointed out her hard work and dedication to the riding’s members are second to none. If she is let back into caucus, it said it will benefit from her strong work ethic and commitment to the conservative movement. Smith said on September 10 her gender identity policies will provide Johnson with a platform for her to explain her beliefs and rebuild bridges with sexual minorities. .Smith says gender identity policies could provide Independent MLA with redemption .The Alberta government will be bringing forward three gender identity bills — one about banning gender transitions in minors, another about informing parents about what happens with their children in schools, and a third about protecting women in sports. “And I think Ms. Johnson will have the opportunity to participate in all that discussion and I hope be able to provide some clarity on where she stands on these issues and be able to provide some comfort that she’s going to govern for all of her constituents,” said Smith.