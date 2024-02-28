Alberta UCP demands Gil McGowan step down amid NDP leadership bid

The Alberta United Conservative Party has insisted Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) President Gil McGowan resign from his position while chasing the NDP leadership. “Union dues aren’t a slush fund for political ambitions,” said Alberta UCP MLA Shane Getson (Lac St. Anne-Parkland) in a Wednesday press release. “Alberta’s workers deserve a president focused on them, not on political games.” McGowan confirmed on Saturday he would be joining the NDP leadership race. READ MORE: Alberta union boss says he will run for NDP leadershipHe made his intentions clear in a series of direct social media messages to potential supporters. “I haven’t officially announced yet, but I’m going to join the NDP leadership race,” he said. The UCP called on the NDP to release its membership numbers, providing Albertans with a transparent view of the ongoing leadership race. Earlier this month, it filed a complaint with Elections Alberta, alleging the NDP is breaking election financing laws by exchanging memberships for tax-receiptable donations. Getson concluded by saying union workers “make their contributions in good faith, with hopes that those representing them are doing so with their undivided attention.” “If an NDP leadership hopeful wants to run, then do it, but not at the expense of union members,” he said. McGowan responded by saying the UCP is concerned he is not doing the job he was elected to do, which is to stand up for Alberta workers. “That’s kinda funny considering that in the past five days I’ve been VERY busy doing things like this,” he said. The AFL had launched a Diversify Alberta campaign to give workers a say in their economic futures. .As AFL president, he said he works more than 60 hours per week standing up for Alberta workers. This is what he was elected and re-elected 10 times to do.