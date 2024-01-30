Alberta UCP led fundraising with $1.7 million in Q4 of 2023

Elections Alberta determined the United Conservative Party led party fundraising totals for the fourth quarter of 2023 with $1.7 million in donations.The Alberta NDP came in second place ($1.3 million), according to a Tuesday statement..After the Alberta NDP was Pro-Life Alberta ($197,441), followed by the Alberta Liberals ($27,052) and the Alberta Party ($11,615). The UCP fundraising totals were higher because constituency associations report it at the end of the year. NDP constituency association fundraising is reported through the central party. The UCP said in 2023 it was thankful for the tens of thousands of people who donated more than $10.8 million to it in 2022 — a record annual total. READ MORE: UCP raises record $10.8 million in 2022“Not only did we have our best fourth quarter since 2019, and our best fundraising since the last election, but we also raised a remarkable $265,063 on New Year’s Eve alone, showing the incredible momentum behind Danielle Smith and our team,” it said. “While we’re still adding up the final numbers for our annual return to Elections Alberta, we expect to report nearly $7 million in revenue for our party and constituency associations and over $3.8 million from our leadership candidates, demonstrating the incredible strength of our conservative moment.”