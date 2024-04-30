Alberta UCP led fundraising with $2.3 million in Q1 of 2024

Elections Alberta said the United Conservative Party received $2.3 million in donations in the first quarter of 2024, dominating among the other political parties.The Alberta NDP finished in second place ($1 million), according to a Tuesday statement. After the NDP was Pro-Life Alberta ($73,350). This was followed by the Alberta Liberals ($10,093) and the Alberta Party ($7,405).The Alberta UCP said because of Premier Danielle Smith's leadership, it “continues to lead and grow.”“We are grateful for your support!” said the UCP. “Let’s keep this momentum going!”