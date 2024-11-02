Alberta UCP members elect eight executives to its board at AGM

The Alberta United Conservative Party Board has seen some changes after members elected eight executives to their positions at its annual general meeting.Alberta UCP AGM Returning Officer Nicholas Milliken said UCP Board CFO Jack Redekop had been acclaimed to his position. “VP of bylaw and policy is Ray Strom,” said Milliken in a Saturday speech at the UCP AGM at Westerner Park in Red Deer. “The northern regional director is Mark Hunt.” Since there was no competition, Milliken said UCP Board Southern Alberta Director Elbert van Hierden had been acclaimed to his position. However, he said Calgary Director Brad LaForge won his election against candidate Cameron Penn. Edmonton Director Bobbi-Sue Menard beat out candidate Jill Didow in that race. Meanwhile, Central Alberta Director Abigail Schimke came out on top against candidates Kelly Lorencz and Kelsie Petersen. “And it is also my pleasure to announce Patrick Malkin as the VP, membership,” said Milliken.Alberta UCP members elected UCP Board President Rob Smith to his position at the AGM in 2023..Rob Smith elected president of UCP board after tight race.They voted on the seats of president, secretary, vice president, communications; vice president, finance; Calgary director, central Alberta director, Edmonton director, and southern Alberta director. Smith gained more votes than former UCP Board president candidate Rick Orman.