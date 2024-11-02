Alberta UCP members pass motion about eliminating government diversity hiring at AGM

Alberta United Conservative Party members voted to pass a motion to request the government ensure all hiring practices within the Alberta Public Service and Alberta Crown Corporations are based on merit, competency, and equality and that all social justice programs and training in them end. However, the motion was non-binding on the Alberta government. “The goal of all hiring practices must be to hire the most qualified individual into the position based on merit and competency,” said the Banff-Kananaskis Alberta UCP Constituency Association president in a Saturday speech at the annual general meeting. “The use of public funds to support DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) hiring and training practices must stop immediately.” While the president was speaking on behalf of the Banff-Kananaskis UCP CA, she said it was co-sponsored by the Highwood and Edmonton-McClung CAs. Edmonton-McClung UCP member Chris Bataluk said one reason to support the motion was because two wrongs do not make a right. “We all know that at a very fundamental level,” said Bataluk. “And secondly, when the government is hiring employees, do you want your accountant to be good at math and trained to do the job or do you care what his ethnicity is?” Bataluk said that applies to every job in the Alberta government. He called for it to hire the best people to do the best jobs and work hard for a living. Calgary-Bow UCP member Jacqueline Jamieson said she opposed the motion because there can be unconscious biases in hiring. “As someone who is a professional in human resources and has been it for many years, I can assure that you can take diversity, equity, and inclusion into account while still ensuring that the best candidate is hired,” said Jamieson. “It makes people aware of unconscious bias and provides education.” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced in 2023 the establishment of the Premier’s Council on Multiculturalism..Smith is committed to continue building a welcoming, diverse, inclusive society.“Alberta’s United Conservative government is relentlessly focused on creating the opportunities of tomorrow for all Albertans,” said Smith. She said the Alberta government is committed to continue building a welcoming, diverse, and inclusive society.