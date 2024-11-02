Alberta UCP members pass motion to limit female spaces to biological females at AGM

Alberta United Conservative Party members voted to pass a policy resolution to protect female spaces and categories for biological females and their children. However, the resolution was non-binding on the Alberta government. “Females deserve and require safety, privacy, and dignity at spaces and categories solely reserved for themselves,” said a Calgary-Lougheed Alberta UCP member in a Saturday speech at the annual general meeting.“Women’s washrooms, changerooms, and shower rooms are places where women are extremely vulnerable physically and psychologically.” If male genitals appear in female spaces, the member said it “is a safety issue and a danger for women and girls.” She added the dangers are heightened when parents cannot accompany their children into these spaces. Currently, biological males claiming to be females can enter these spaces, despite separate facilities for transgender people existing. For transgender people, the member said she cares about their safety, but knows private spaces will be available for their peace of mind and safety. Edmonton-McClung UCP member Michelle Bataluk called protecting biological females and their spaces and categories “an essential measure to uphold the privacy and safety that women deserve, and this should not be a controversial belief at all.” “The inclusion of non-biological females in these spaces and categories is both a violation to our privacy, many of our beliefs, and it poses several safety risks,” said Bataluk. “Critics may view this policy as discriminatory, but our focus is only to ensure that women and girls are in female spaces.” Red Deer-North UCP member Sheila Cunningham said the Alberta NDP are hoping this resolution is passed because its radical feminist members will see it as an opportunity to criminalize biological males if it forms government again. “I think better wording would be to protect all Albertans in vulnerable public spaces from criminals,” said Cunningham. “And Chair, I would make that alternative wording a motion to amend Policy 3.” The Alberta government introduced a bill to what it says will ensure Albertans are able to fairly, safely, and meaningfully participate in the sports they love on Thursday. .UPDATED: Alberta government introduces three bills with gender identity policies .It said the Fairness and Safety in Sport Act establishes a balanced approach to protect the integrity of female athletic competitions by ensuring biological women and girls have the opportunity to compete in biological female-only divisions. However, it said the FSSA will ensure transgender athletes are able to meaningfully participate in the sports they want to. “When individuals choose to participate in sport, they should be able to do so with the confidence that they will be able to compete fairly and safely,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.