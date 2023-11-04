Alberta UCP members pass resolution demanding parental consent for gender changes

Alberta United Conservative Party members voted to support a policy resolution to require teachers, schools, and school boards obtain written consent for minors wanting to identify as a different gender. “Our board brought this resolution forward because the 13-year-old grandchild of one of our board members and seven of her school friends all decided they identified as the opposite sex they were born,” said an Edmonton-West Henday Alberta UCP member in a Saturday speech at the Annual General Meeting. “The school immediately changed her name in school, encouraged this behaviour, and did not inform his or her parents.” The UCP member called families “the building block of our society.” When it comes to healthcare and identity decisions, he said they should be made after consulting with students’ parents. Airdrie-Cochrane UCP member William Buffenruff said parents “would lay down our lives for our kids.” “How is it helpful to exclude us in the process — the ones who love the kids most?” said Buffenruff. “Please vote yes.” Lehtbridge-East UCP member Blaine Badiuk admitted schools need to enhance parental involvement, but it cannot come at the expense of hurting vulnerable children. “That is the reality if this policy were to come into place,” said Badiuk. “We have the opportunity to do something better, to be Albertan, and to be bold.” The resolution is not binding on the UCP government.This vote comes after the Saskatchewan Parents’ Bill of Rights Act passed through the legislature on October 20. READ MORE: Moe’s Sask gov’t passes Parents’ Bill of Rights ActThe Parents’ Bill of Rights Act received 40 yes votes, with 39 coming from Saskatchewan Party MLAs and one from United Party leader Nadine Wilson.There were 12 no votes — all from Saskatchewan NDP MLAs.