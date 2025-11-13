Alberta UCP members to discuss the flying of non–government flags on government grounds

The Alberta United Conservative Party plans to discuss a proposed policy change that would permit only official government flags to be flown at Alberta government buildings, during the party’s annual general meetings.The proposal by Minister Matt Jones [Calgary–South East] and Minister Rick Wilson [Maskwacis–Wetaskiwin] would implement a policy for the party that would “Allow only official government flags, specifically Canada, Alberta and/or official Municipality flags, to be flown on Provincial Government, Municipal Buildings or Alberta Government tax funded property.”The Alberta government does not currently have a policy against non-government flags being flown on government grounds. However, their current protocol states that flags should be hung in order of precedence. “The flying of flags that belong to non-governmental entities or special interest groups creates ideological division amongst Albertans and negatively impacts the social fabric of our Province,” reads the policy proposal. “The United Conservative Party of Alberta believes that it is important for the Alberta UCP Government to promote unity and patriotism.” .In Edmonton, the municipal government does not have a policy regarding the display of non-government flags at its government buildings. Conversely, the City of Calgary policy permits the flying of flags from charitable and non-profit organizations at city hall in celebration of special occasions or achievements in Calgary. “The City will not fly a flag of an organization whose undertakings or philosophy espouse violence, hatred or racism or are contrary to City bylaws or policies,” city policy states. The proposed UCP policy will be discussed and voted on at their annual general meeting, held from November 28 to 30 at the Edmonton Expo Centre. If the vote passes, the UCP government could decide to introduce a new bill as early as January, when the legislative assembly resumes.