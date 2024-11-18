Alberta UCP MLA says Guilbeault a 'Green Goblin politician'

Alberta United Conservative Party MLA Scott Cyr (Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul) had some fun when speaking about Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault. To show disdain for Guilbeault, Cyr referred to him as a 'Green Goblin politician.' “Given COP29 has historically been used as a global mouthpiece for eco activists and Green Goblin politicians like Steven Guilbeault to push anti-energy agendas and further given that Alberta is home to some of the most ethically produced energy on the planet, can the minister please outline to how Alberta leads the way in emissions reduction without harmful federal energy caps and costly, so costly carbon taxes,” said Cyr in a Monday speech during Question Period in the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. Cyr said COP is an annual meeting of diplomats, government officials, and companies from around the world to discuss issues such as energy security and responsible energy production. “But some like Canada’s Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault seem to use it as a platform to advocate for the dangerous phaseout of fossil fuels,” he said. “With the minister of environment recently attending COP29 last week, can the minister please explain the importance of Alberta’s participation in COP29 and what was our message to the world?” Alberta Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz said she attended COP29 to ensure the province’s real story is told. “This is a story based on facts, not Ottawa’s version of it,” said Schulz. “Alberta is the most responsible energy producer in the world.” While Alberta is meeting global demands and powers the world, Schulz noted emissions are declining. Under Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s leadership, she said it will not take a backseat when the Canadian government imposes disastrous policies. She said the Alberta government is “showing the world that it is possible to do the right thing for the environment while growing the economy, creating jobs, and ensuring safe, affordable, reliable energy.” Moreover, Schulz said part of the Alberta government’s message was to advocate for reasonable, rational conversations about energy production, meeting global demand, and reducing emissions. “Mr. Speaker, we are doing all of these things,” she said. “Emissions are in decline, even as energy production and our economy continues to grow — something that did not happen under the NDP.” Despite disinformation from the NDP and Liberals, she said global energy demand continues to rise and their policies punish people and the economy. She vowed the Alberta government will continue to stand up for Albertans and Canadians. While Guilbeault wants to shut down Alberta’s energy industry, Cyr questioned if Schulz's advocacy would answer the world’s call. “Given that energy demand continues to rise around the world while Liberals and NDP keep their heads in the sand and further given that Alberta continue to stand up for our province and our natural resources as the world comes to us for solutions in spite of a shut-it-all-down approach from Ottawa, can the same minister explain to Alberta is this answering global call to be that responsible energy producer of choice?” he said. Schulz said the Alberta government will continue to tell the province’s story around the world. “No government in our history has invested more into new technologies obviously funded by industry Mr. Speaker that reduce emissions and keep energy secure, reliable, and affordable for the people that we serve,” she said. Despite the Canadian government’s policies, she said it was drawing the world’s most ambitious projects. Some examples she offered were a massive Dow petrochemical facility, Air Products’ hydrogen plant, and Heidelberg’s cement plant. Schulz concluded by saying all of this is taking place in Alberta. She said the Alberta government will continue to defend the province, Albertans, and its major industries. Schulz said on Thursday COP29 is an event the Alberta government cannot ignore. .WATCH: Schulz says Guilbeault cannot tell Alberta's story at COP29.Rather, she said the Alberta government needs to defend the province. “Steven Guilbeault has been attending these conferences for almost as long as they’ve been around,” she said.