Alberta UCP revokes Thomas Lukaszuk’s membership over cellphone bill scandal

The Alberta United Conservative Party has taken away former deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk's membership because of his cellphone bill controversy. Lukaszuk said this "is how worried [Danielle] Smith is about an open leadership review.""Apparently my cleared by Auditor General and Privacy Commissioner cell bill and endorsement of NDP is the reason," tweeted Lukaszuk on Tuesday..Lukaszuk said in 2014 a call from a distressed Alberta cabinet minister led to him racking up $20,000 in cellphone charges when he was on a vacation overseas. While the cabinet minister's name and details about the incident cannot be revealed because of a publication ban, he said he received a call on his government cellphone while travelling in 2012. "I had received on my government cellphone a call from a distressed cabinet minister saying that, 'I'm in a situation where there was some violence involved and police are on the way,'" he said to Global News Edmonton. Alberta UCP Executive Director Dustin van Vugt said it has come to its attention Lukaszuk recently purchased a membership. "While we welcome all Albertans who share our values, your record clearly shows otherwise," said van Vugt. "Billing Alberta taxpayers for a $20,000 cellphone expense is just one example of your disregard for Albertans." Van Vugt said it "is no surprise that you've backed the NDP in the last two elections — a party that shares your reckless approach to spending." The Alberta NDP has shown no hesitation in removing memberships when it suits it. During the last NDP leadership race, it investigated 360 members, denying many for voicing criticism on social media. If it can purge members for minor infractions, he said Lukaszuk should understand why a person as egregious as him would would be denied a UCP membership. Under Section 2.1 of the UCP Bylaws, its objective is to build a government that forms government and represents Albertans who believe in personal responsibility, fiscal accountability, and a commitment to Alberta's future. Van Vugt said Lukaszuk's blatant disregard for taxpayer dollars and support for the NDP proves he should not be a member. If he wishes to appeal, he can apply to the UCP Board of Directors within 48 hours. He called for him to send him an email within 48 hours should he wish to appeal this decision. Van Vugt said Lukaszuk's membership is revoked effective immediately. This means he will no longer enjoy any membership privileges, including serving on boards, attending events, and voting at the UCP AGM. "This should come as no surprise given your lack of alignment with UCP values," he said. British broadcaster Piers Morgan reminded Lukaszuk what his legacy in Canada will be in 2023..Piers Morgan slaps down former PC minister with reminder of his $20,000 cellphone bill.Morgan pointed out most Canadians love him. "You're just the guy they remember using your govt phone for personal use on vacations," he said.