Alberta UCP selects Lethbridge city councillor as Lethbridge-West byelection candidate

The Alberta United Conservative Party is gearing up for the Lethbridge-West byelection. The Alberta UCP confirmed nomination candidate John Middleton-Hope (Lethbridge-West) won the race to become the candidate for the byelection. “With 29 years in law enforcement, time as a police chief, and service on Lethbridge City Council, he has the experience to deliver real results for Lethbridge-West,” tweeted the UCP on Monday. .The UCP thanked nomination candidates Erin Leclerc and Shauna Gruninger (Lethbridge-West) for putting their names forward and for their dedication to improving Alberta. Additionally, it said it appreciated their commitment to it and Alberta. Former Alberta NDP MLA Shannon Phillips (Lethbridge-West) confirmed in June she would be resigning from her position, triggering the byelection..Alberta NDP MLA resigns, opens possible seat for Nenshi .Phillips was first elected MLA for Lethbridge-West in 2015. From 2015 to 2019, Phillips served as Alberta environment and parks minister. She said in an interview with the Globe and Mail her resignation will take effect July 1, admitting she felt “worn out by the polarization and disinformation infecting today’s politics.”Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi said on September 7 nomination candidate Rob Miyashiro (Lethbridge-West) would be its candidate for the byelection. The Alberta NDP nomination race’s turnout was 73%. Miyashiro would face off against the UCP candidate in the byelection, which is scheduled to happen before January 1. “I’m thrilled to announce Rob Miyashiro as the nominee for the Lethbridge-West byelection,” said Nenshi..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.