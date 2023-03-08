Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan went on social media to attack a UCP group, comparing it to the Holocaust.
"For those tempted to follow the 'take back Alberta' crowd and their ilk, listen to Arnold first," McGowan posted on Twitter on Tuesday.
McGowan retweeted a popular video by Arnold Schwarzenegger talking about the effects of the Holocaust.
For those tempted to follow the “take back Alberta” crowd and their ilk, listen to Arnold first. 👇👇👇 https://t.co/ea00PewYxE— Gil McGowan (@gilmcgowan) March 7, 2023
"His point is this is where hate leads," McGowan said, whose has seats on the Alberta NDP board.
"If you don’t see there’s a lot of hate at the centre of the movement currently animating the political right in this province, then you’re part of the problem. Could it be that the truth hurts?"
David Parker, Jason Kenney's former central Alberta organizer, now founder and executive director of Take Back Alberta (TBA) said McGowan's tweet is just a typical case of projection.
"I've never seen more hate in my life than from the left-wing activists like this individual who create boogie men out of regular citizens and claim they're full of hate and then use that to divide people to accomplish their political agendas," Parker told the Western Standard on Wednesday.
"I think the truly hateful thing people like Gil are doing is turning people against one another and making people feel threatened by regular good, common sense Albertans. There's no one that I'm aware of within TBA that has anything but love for our fellow citizens."
Parker noted TBA simply opposes government overreach.
"We oppose the government. We believe government needs to be limited and that it should never be allowed to do the things that happened during the pandemic," Parker said.
"We certainly do not have any hate in our heart towards regular citizens. Or any minority in this province. That's not how we operate. We operate simply to limit the power of government and hold government accountable."
Parker said it's wrong to compare a group of concerned citizens who are simply participating in their democracy by showing up and voting.
"I think if you ask anyone at TBA they understand the only purpose of TBA is to remind people they live in a democracy and if they want different outcomes in their democracy, they need to be showing up and voting. That's the purpose," Parker said.
"And so they compare that to Nazi Germany. To compare that to the horrors of the genocide that occurred just shows they're all about creating insane stories about how regular people are evil as if every Canadian is a racist. The left has gone down with their woke ideology."
Parker noted if people don't agree with the left they are labelled as racist.
"They (left) tell everyone they're racist and even if they don't know they're racist. They're racist. Everyone that's not woke. Everyone has thought, you know, believing everything they say, is a Nazi. And, you know, I think the most dangerous thing it does, is it takes away from the seriousness."
Parker noted democracy is worth fighting for and that's what TBA is about.
"It's about having citizen engagement and having people show up. I think it's kind of sad that the people on the left are so scared of regular Albertans."
Twitter users were quick to react to the post by McGowan.
"This is a new low, even for you Gil, to suggest that core UCP supporters are motivated to engage in a vicious genocide on par with the Holocaust," one Twitter user said.
"This is a frankly disgusting post, and everyone would be better served if you took it down."
DISCLOSURE: Take Back Alberta advertises with the Western Standard
(12) comments
This is the guy that FAILED his fiduciary duty and double crossed his members.
Air canada's union found this out and started to protect their members from the poison killer vaxxx jab - or face jail.
SCUMBAG!
People showing up to participate in the democratic process of their Province seems to anger and intimidate the NDP. The NDP solution - call them names!!
Isn’t this Gil McGowan the guy that lost his marbles and started swearing at a reporter in front of the Alberta Legislature a few months back. What a hypocrite!!!
What a loon…
It appears McGowan and Notley are a well matched pair. Both ba*-sh** crazy.
Mc_goul_in is a foam at the mouth lunatic. There is nothing nice about that person.
Moron!
I thought the AFL and the NDP were the sources of hate. It is the UCP and Take Back Alberta were battling all the hate from the former. Is wanting and believing in democracy how hate? Because this is all that Take Back Alberta is doing, is taking back the UCP for the grassroots and pushing for democracy in Alberta.
Gil who?
Did he post from Calgary? Because I am offended, and he's due a fine.
Funny..is this not Notley's husband or something?? Wake up folks..
Sorry, just a union workmate of her husband...still suspect IMO
