Gil McGowan gives the finger to counter protesters at the Alberta legislature.

Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan went on social media to attack a UCP group, comparing it to the Holocaust.

"For those tempted to follow the 'take back Alberta' crowd and their ilk, listen to Arnold first," McGowan posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

This is the guy that FAILED his fiduciary duty and double crossed his members.

Air canada's union found this out and started to protect their members from the poison killer vaxxx jab - or face jail.

SCUMBAG!

Report Add Reply
Stand Strong
Stand Strong

People showing up to participate in the democratic process of their Province seems to anger and intimidate the NDP. The NDP solution - call them names!!

Report Add Reply
Stand Strong
Stand Strong

Isn’t this Gil McGowan the guy that lost his marbles and started swearing at a reporter in front of the Alberta Legislature a few months back. What a hypocrite!!!

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

What a loon…

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

It appears McGowan and Notley are a well matched pair. Both ba*-sh** crazy.

Report Add Reply
guest640
guest640

Mc_goul_in is a foam at the mouth lunatic. There is nothing nice about that person.

Report Add Reply
ljstd007
ljstd007

Moron!

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

I thought the AFL and the NDP were the sources of hate. It is the UCP and Take Back Alberta were battling all the hate from the former. Is wanting and believing in democracy how hate? Because this is all that Take Back Alberta is doing, is taking back the UCP for the grassroots and pushing for democracy in Alberta.

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Gil who?

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Did he post from Calgary? Because I am offended, and he's due a fine.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Funny..is this not Notley's husband or something?? Wake up folks..

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Sorry, just a union workmate of her husband...still suspect IMO

Report Add Reply

