Alberta union boss says Conservatives cozy with authoritarians

Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan said Conservative MP Garnett Genuis’s (Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, AB) video about authoritarianism lacks self-awareness and honesty. “Yes, the world is dividing into a democratic bloc and an authoritarian bloc,” tweeted McGowan. “So, why are [Pierre] Poilievre and the Conservatives (and [Danielle] Smith here in Alberta) so cozy with [Vladimir] Putin?”.While Genuis had concerns, McGowan said he “doth protest too much.” Genuis said on February 13 Canada is threatened by a new cold war and the Canadian government must declare the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.READ MORE: Alberta MP says Canada is under attack“It's time for our government to wake up to the problems they have created here at home, but also to the fact that our home is under attack from abroad,” he said. “If citizens do not demand change soon, then we will become even more vulnerable to foreign interference and attacks by foreign governments and foreign terrorist organizations, attacks from Beijing and Moscow and also from the terroristic Iranian regime in Tehran.”.If Genuis is such a vocal supporter of the West, its values, and its allies, McGowan asked why he voted against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainians. He alleged the Conservatives “consistently cozy up to American Republicans like [Donald] Trump, who are clearly doing Putin’s work.” “Garnett, you sir, are a #Hypocrite with a capital ‘H,’” he said. McGowan praised former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger for talking about the effects of the Holocaust in March. READ MORE: McGowan can't seem to stop using Nazi slurs“His point is this is where hate leads,” he said. “If you don’t see there’s a lot of hate at the centre of the movement currently animating the political right in this province, then you’re part of the problem.”