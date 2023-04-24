Solar panels

The Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) has struck down a proposed solar panel farm south of Calgary after citing concerns for wildlife.

The 150-megawatt Foothills Solar project would have been the largest of its kind in southern Alberta, located near High River. If approved, it would have seen the installation of almost half a million solar panels on 300 acres of private farmland in Foothills County close to Frank Lank.

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

