The trip was recently announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Canada.
“It is my view that strengthening energy relations with Japan is of the utmost importance,” Guthrie wrote in the letter.
“As provinces are the owners and stewards of their natural resources, any discussions regarding the potential export of energy must fully involve the impacted provinces.”
Guthrie said Trudeau’s response he provided wasn't good enough and feels it’s necessary for Alberta to join the trip to Japan.
“We shouldn’t be surprised when Japan comes to us looking for natural gas,” Guthrie said.
“I would’ve liked to have heard him say, ‘Yes, we’re prepared to help. You’re looking for LNG. We can be involved in that. We can speed up the regulatory process. We can help get LNG off the West Coast for your supply and Canada wants to be your supplier of LNG.’ “
In November 2021, Alberta signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation to expand market access to the province's energy sector. Smith said WestJet's recent announcement of direct flights from Calgary to Tokyo underscores this expanded relationship.
Ahead of the Japanese prime minister's visit to Ottawa, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith implored the Canadian government to supply Japan with energy.
"Given Alberta's close cultural and economic integration with Japan, and given our role in supplying responsible energy to the world, I urge you to raise Alberta's strong desire to supply affordable, sustainable and reliable energy," Smith said in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"All those countries that tout responsible development and ethical products need to take the lead in ensuring future security. I believe the G7 countries should lead by example and use the highest ESG energy available," Guthrie said.
"Virtual signalling will no longer cut it."
Guthrie said Ottawa is trying to distract from their own failures by coming at Alberta and the province's resources rather than concentrating on the best interests of Canadians.
"Just to name a few: inflation, affordability, and health in our major cities," Guthrie said.
"The federal government needs to stop playing politics when the future of global energy security is at stake."
