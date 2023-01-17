Alberta wants to tag along to Japan with Justin to talk LNG

Alberta Energy Minister Peter Guthrie (Left) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. 

 Photo Credit: Twitter

Alberta’s energy minister says he wants to be included in a federal trade mission to Japan later this year to promote the province's resources.

Minister of Energy Peter Guthrie sent a letter to federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson Monday to ask just that.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

G K
G K

He would have a better chance if he sprouted wings a flew there himself.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Go Peter.... [beam]

