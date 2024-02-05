Alberta

UPDATED: Alberta warns Ottawa its emissions cap would cost $1 trillion by 2040

Alberta oil production hit an all-time high in 2023 and is expected to climb higher
Alberta oil production hit an all-time high in 2023 and is expected to climb higherWestern Standard files
Loading content, please wait...
Rebecca Schultz
Carbon Energy Production Emissions
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault
Dispute With Ottawa

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news