Alberta Wildfire official says 150 wildfires burning across the province

Alberta Wildfire provincial wildfire information officer Melissa Story said there are 150 wildfires burning in the Forest Protection Area of Alberta (FPAA). Of these 150 wildfires, Story said 43 of them are out of control, 47 are being held, and 60 are under control. “Many parts of the province saw rain over the past couple days, which has helped lower wildfire behaviour and the wildfire danger across most of the province,” said Story at a Saturday press conference. “In fact, we have reported more than 100 millimetres of rain in some areas over the past 72 hours.” While this rain is not enough to put out wildfires, she said it is helping with Alberta Wildfire’s operations. She added there have been a handful of wildfires recorded over the FPAA over the last 48 hours, allowing firefighters to focus on putting them out. Firefighters took advantage of reduced fire behaviour and made significant progress in building fireguards and addressing hotspots. However, the wildfire danger in southern Alberta remains extreme.Forecasts show scattered showers are possible over the Western Boreal Forest Saturday afternoon and could lead to lightning. In response, she said crews will continue to be on high alert to address new wildfire starts. Because of an increase in temperatures next week, she said there will be an increase in wildfire danger. She added it appreciates the people using recreational areas who are respecting the fire ban. This allows Alberta Wildfire’s firefighters to stay focused on the current wildfire situation. It will be welcoming firefighters from Quebec, Australia, and South Africa on Sunday. She said its top priority continues to be supporting the Municipality of Jasper and aiding Parks Canada as it fights the wildfire in Jasper National Park. When requested by Parks Canada, she said it has additional resources available to assist it. Story concluded by saying cool, rainy weather has helped the firefighters in trying to put out the wildfires. While putting them out will take time, she said progress is being made. Alberta Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) Managing Director Stephen Lacroix said extreme heat will begin in the province on Wednesday. “So this is a critical point in our wildfire response, and our collective actions matter,” said Lacroix. “So I’m asking all Albertans remain vigilant and to follow all fire bans and restrictions to minimize fire starts.” While Parks Canada is in the best position to share details on the ground, he said firefighting efforts are ongoing in Jasper and Jasper National Park. The AEMA continues to work with Parks Canada, Municipality of Jasper, Alberta Wildfire, and other agencies to ensure response and remediation efforts are supported. Story followed up by saying the rain plays a major part in the lower wildfire behaviour, allowing crews to get out and make progress on wildfires. “So when we see less active behaviour on our wildfires, obviously our efforts on dropping water on wildfires and digging up hotspots is going to be more successful if we’re seeing higher wildfire behaviour,” she said. “So the lower temperatures and higher humidity are really helpful in keeping that wildfire behaviour lower.” Jasper caught on fire on Wednesday, with a popular lodge and many other buildings in the town up in flames.READ MORE: UPDATED: Town of Jasper ablaze, fire reaches historic Park Lodge, military on the wayParks Canada Incident Commander Katie Ellsworth and Municipality of Jasper Incident Commander Christine Nadon confirmed parts of the southern wildfire in Jasper National Park had found their way into the town’s limits. “At just before 6 p.m. this evening, portions of the South Fire in Jasper National Park reached the outskirts of the Jasper townsite after being driven by strong winds gusts from the south and southeast,” said Ellsworth and Nadon.