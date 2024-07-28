Alberta Wildfire official says rain helping to reduce wildfires

Alberta Wildfire provincial wildfire information officer Melissa Story said many areas of the province have received a large amount of rain in the last three days, helping it to fight wildfires. Because of the improved conditions, Story said crews have been actioning hotspots and reinforcing fireguards on many wildfires in Alberta. “The hard work of fire crews has also led to the extinguishment of 49 wildfires over the last 48 hours as well as status changes for 17 out of control wildfires,” said Story at a Sunday press conference. “This shows how effective firefighters working in subdued conditions can be.” She called this “a good weekend for firefighting.” While celebrating successes such as these ones are important, she pointed out Alberta Wildfire has a job to do. Firefighters are back on the frontlines on Sunday, taking advantage of the reduced fire behaviour. They are preparing for changing conditions in the days to come. She said the wildfire danger is low to moderate in most of northern Alberta, but this will rise as warmer weather goes on before peaking in the middle of this week. However, she said the wildfire danger in southern Alberta remains very high to extreme. The fire ban remains in place for the Forest Protection Area of Alberta (FPAA). A number of factors are taken into consideration when considering a fire ban, including wildfire hazard, dryness, predicted weather conditions, and the overall situation. Alberta Wildfire has said 67% of wildfires are caused by people. While most of the new wildfires in July have been caused lightning, she said it appreciates the compliance with the fire ban. It continues to assist Parks Canada with the wildfire burning near Jasper. Its firefighters, specialists, heavy equipment, and a helicopter have been sent at its request. If needed, it can offer further assistance in Jasper. Additional information about the wildfires can be found on Alberta Wildfire’s website or by downloading the AB Wildfire Status app. While many people are focused on Jasper, Story said 135 wildfires are happening in the FPAA. Of these wildfires, she said 34 wildfires are out of control, 47 of them are being held, and 54 are under control. Alberta Emergency Management Agency Deputy Managing Director Joe Zatylny said it will continue to be there for wildfire evacuees. “We know that this is an extremely difficult, and we are doing everything we can to help,” said Zatylny. “This week, warm and dry weather is returning to much of the province as we’ve heard, and this means we are expecting the wildfire situation to continue to present a challenge.” Zatylny called on Albertans to be vigilant and comply with fire bans and restrictions to minimize new wildfire starts. Firefighting efforts are ongoing in Jasper and Jasper National Park. Story followed up by saying Alberta Wildfire has seen less active wildfires because of the weather conditions. “Wildfire behaviour is lower,” she said. “It allows our folks to get on the ground.” Because of improved weather, she predicted its firefighters will be more effective at putting out hotspots, digging out, and bucketing. This all works in their favour. Jasper caught on fire on Wednesday, with a popular lodge and many other buildings in the town up in flames.READ MORE: UPDATED: Town of Jasper ablaze, fire reaches historic Park Lodge, military on the wayParks Canada Incident Commander Katie Ellsworth and Municipality of Jasper Incident Commander Christine Nadon confirmed parts of the southern wildfire in Jasper National Park had found their way into the town’s limits. “At just before 6 p.m. this evening, portions of the South Fire in Jasper National Park reached the outskirts of the Jasper townsite after being driven by strong winds gusts from the south and southeast,” said Ellsworth and Nadon.