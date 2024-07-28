Alberta

Alberta Wildfire official says rain helping to reduce wildfires

Melissa Story
Melissa Story Courtesy Alberta Government/Zoom
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Wildfires
Fire
Ableg
Firefighting
Rain
Crews
Jasper
Fire Ban
Alberta Wildfire
Melissa Story
Joe Zatylny

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news