Alberta Wildfire says Fort McMurray blaze remains out of control, but shrunk

Alberta Wildfire confirmed Fort McMurray wildfire MWF017 remains out of control, but it has dropped in size to 19,820 hectares. However, the size of MWF017 has been reduced because of a more accurate scan of its perimeter, according to a Thursday press release. Alberta Wildfire said the closest point of MWF017 remains about five-and-a-half kilometres from the Fort McMurray landfill and and four-and-a-half kilometres from the intersection of Highway 63 and 881. It added there was limited growth on the wildfire. Rain showers helped lower fire activity and allowed firefighters to make progress. Firefighters worked on building a containment line, and heavy equipment will be working on fire guards to the southwest of Fort McMurray. Helicopters dropped water on hot spots with their buckets. Alberta Wildfire said heavy equipment will continue to work on it. If weather conditions permit, it said three night vision helicopters will be dropping water on hot spots. There are 172 firefighters, 22 helicopters and 57 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the wildfire.Firefighters have completed structure protection in the Abasand, Prairie Creek, and Beacon Hill neighbourhoods; Rickards Landing Industrial Park; Gregoire Lake Estates; and Gregoire Lake 176.Alberta Wildfire and the RMWB have entered unified command and are working together to manage the wildfire. It said the cause of MWF017 remains under investigation.The RMWB put out an evacuation order for four communities in Fort McMurray due to a wildfire on Tuesday. READ MORE: UPDATED: Fort McMurray orders wildfire evacuation in four communitiesIt said Abasand, Beacon Hill, Prairie Creek, and Grayling Terrace have moved to an evacuation order, and residents had to leave by 4 p.m. while following signs, designated evacuation routes, and instructions from emergency responders. If people are not in an area under an evacuation order, it said they should remain in place until these communities evacuate first to facilitate a safe evacuation. It added evacuees should register online.