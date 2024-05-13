Alberta Wildfire says wildfire danger in Grande Prairie Forest Area remains extreme

Alberta Wildfire says the wildfire danger in the Grande Prairie Forest Area (GPFA) continues to be extreme. Alberta Wildfire is assisting the County of Grande Prairie and the Municipal District of Greenview with a mutual aid fire that started four kilometres east of Teepee Creek, according to a Sunday press release. However, Alberta Wildfire said the GCU007 fire is 1,382 hectares and is listed as out of control. The GCU007 has travelled in an eastward direction and has spread across the river for about one kilometre and burned 80 hectares on the east side. While firefighting efforts were successful, it said fire behaviour was minimal due to limited smoke and good cloud cover. It added air operations were able to drop buckets of water on hot spots throughout the day and heavy equipment will continue to complete the containment perimeter. Wildfire crews continue to secure the perimeter pumps, hoses, and hand tools. A night vision helicopter will work on the GCU007 with a wildfire crew and heavy equipment to secure the perimeter on priority hotspots. It confirmed one new wildfire in the GPFA — GWF030. It said GWF030 was detected 40 kilometres south of Grande Prairie. An air tanker made one drop, and two wildfire crews are on site. The current fire behaviour is minimal, and no control issues are anticipated at this time. Alberta Wildfire went on to say GWF029 started 13 kilometres northwest of Valhalla. At the moment, GWF029 is being held at 100 hectares. Firefighters were able to secure GWF029’s perimeter and are working to extinguish it. There were 26 firefighters working with pumps and hoses, hand tools, and a helicopter bucketing hotspots within the perimeter boundaries. To help prevent wildfires in the coming days, it said people should remember grasses and other fine fuels can ignite quickly under windy conditions. If people are operating an off-highway vehicle, it called for them to use caution, clear their hot spots, and carry collapsible buckets and shovels. It said people should not operate equipment in tall grass, keep watch of their surroundings, and ensure they have sufficient firefighting equipment and water available. It reminded industry a build-up of carbon within the flare stacks result in hot embers being released into surrounding dry grass. Therefore, they should inspect and maintain ignition devices to ensure operation is within appropriate parameters. Since January, 30 wildfires have been reported in the GPFA, burning about 182.84 hectares. There are three carryover from the 2023 wildfire season. All carryover fires are listed as under control and are being monitored by firefighters. Smoke from British Columbia wildfires are impacting many of Alberta’s air operations. A fire ban is in place for the GPFA due to dry conditions and expected weather. Under this ban, all existing fire permits are suspended or cancelled and no new ones will be issued. All outdoor wood fires, backyard firepits, barbecue charcoal briquettes, and the use of fireworks and exploding targets are prohibited. Propane and natural gas-powered appliances, open flame oil devices, indoor wood fires contained with a device with a chimney and spark arrestor, and appliances approved and used per manufacturer’s standards are allowed. The fire ban will remain in effect until conditions improve. Anyone who sees a wildfire should report it by calling 310-FIRE. The County of Grande Prairie put out an evacuation order because of a wildfire on Friday. READ MORE: County of Grande Prairie demands residents evacuate due to wildfireThis order is in effect from Kleskun Creek north to Township Road 742. It includes the Riverstone Golf Course.“A wildfire is located four kilometres East of Teepee Creek at approximately Range Road 31 and Township Road 740,” said Alberta Emergency Alert.