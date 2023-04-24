Shandro

Alberta Minister of Justice Tyler Shandro.

 Image By Arthur C. Green

The UCP government is continuing its fight against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal gun grab — now requiring individuals and organizations employed to confiscate firearms to first be licenced by the province.

The UCP government said this action fulfils a commitment under the Alberta Firearms Act.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

I'm OK with this...

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

At a minimum, anyone considering such a possible bad career choice, must hold a valid Restricted Possession Acquisition License, and must be an Alberta citizen in good standing for a minimum of 5 years. We don't need any fly ins, like certain politicians in the last federal election.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Why isn’t the MSM also asking nutty Notley this same question? The MSM is the enemy of the people.

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

Don't worry, Shandro and Smith will jump as high as Trudeau says when the rubber hits the road. Absolute liberal cowards that they are. Look how well they stood up for Albertans during the scamdemic

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.