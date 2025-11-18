Alberta

Albertan leaves CAF, commits terrorist attack in Israel

Zachareah Quraishi
Zachareah QuraishiPhoto courtesy of Canada-Israel Friendship Association/Facebook
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada Israel attack
Canadian reservist killed Israel
Zachareah Quraishi
Alberta man Israel knife attack
Netiv Ha’asara incident
Canadian extremism concerns
Gaza border security
Canadian Armed Forces reserves
Radicalization in Canada
Israel security response

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news