An Albertan woman diagnosed with a flesh-eating disease while in Mexico couldn't return to Canada because there were no hospital beds available in Edmonton, her father claims.
“I knew the health care system was bad. I just didn’t know it was that bad,” her father Curtis Stock told Global News.
"It turned out to be a vacation from hell.”
The family vacation began in Puerto Vallarta on Mexico’s Pacific Coast. The trip was a celebration for Stock’s mother-in-law’s 80th birthday.
Great news. My daughter Maia is coming home from Mexico tomorrow night after three surgeries for necrotizing fasciitis. She is lying in the sun with her mom and my wife Barb as I type. Can't wait to see her smile.
Just two days into the trip, Stock's 25-year-old daughter, Maia Stock, developed leg pain.
She was immediately sent to an emergency room in Puerto Vallarta after visiting the resort doctor where they were staying.
It was determined that she had necrotizing fasciitis which is a flesh-eating disease that put her at risk of losing her leg. Necrotizing fasciitis is a rare bacterial infection that spreads quickly in the body and can cause death.
The first signs of it is pain, warmth, skin redness, or swelling at a wound, especially if the redness is spreading rapidly.
Skin blisters will develop, sometimes with a "crackling" sensation under the skin.
“It was really scary. I’m a nervous wreck,” Curtis Stock told Global News.
Doctors in Puerto Vallarta quickly operated on Maia three times. During the operation they began removing the bacteria from her leg which were in the form of gas bubbles that were eating away at her flesh.
Doctors in Canada wanted to fly Maia back to Edmonton to continue her treatment. But Stock said they told him even though she was at the top of the priority list, she had nowhere to go.
Maia spent two weeks in a Mexican hospital awaiting transport back to Edmonton.
However, she was transferred from the intensive care unit to a private room on Wednesday and discharged from the hospital in Mexico.
“She was an absolute rock. Watching her go through that was incredible,” Stock told Global News.
Stock’s wife, Barb, remained in Mexico with Maia while she was undergoing treatment.
The mother and daughter are expected to fly home commercially on Friday when doctors give the thumbs up.
"Great news. My daughter Maia is coming home from Mexico tomorrow night after three surgeries for necrotizing fasciitis," Curtis Stock said on Twitter.
"She is lying in the sun with her mom and my wife Barb as I type. Can't wait to see her smile."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.