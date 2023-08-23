Albertans who were charged during the COVID-19 pandemic will likely see their charges dropped.
A court decision ruled the province's health orders were invalid because they breached the Public Health Act.
The Alberta Crown Prosecutions Service (ACPS) said it has reviewed the decision in Ingram vs Alberta and has concluded there is no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction in relation to Public Health Act charges involving the contravention of the disputed orders from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.
"Subsequently, ACPS will be taking appropriate steps to deal with these matters in due course," Alberta Crown Prosecutions Service said.
Whistle Stop Cafe owner Chris Scott and Pastor James Coates are among those who will see charges dropped.
RCMP officers handcuffed and hauled away Scott during the pandemic.
Scott protested restrictions as the RCMP seized all of Scott's establishment’s booze and then days later padlocked the restaurant after a dawn raid.
The Whistle Stop Cafe became a flashpoint in resistance to provincial lockdown orders and restrictions imposed by the former Jason Kenney government, as Scott defied the orders and “illegally” reopened in mid-January of 2021.
ACPS said 14 prosecutions, including the cases of pastor James Coates, Scott and rodeo organizer Ty Northcott, remain before the courts.
In May, 2021, Ty Northcott organized a "no more lockdowns rodeo rally" which was held just south of Red Deer.
In an email to CBC News, prosecutor Karen Thorsrud confirmed she will not call further evidence in the cases against Coates or his church, Gracelife, and will "invite the court to acquit both defendants of all charges."
Coates is an Edmonton-area pastor who repeatedly broke COVID-19 restrictions to hold services and was thrown in jail because of his actions.
A judge threw Coates, of Spruce Grove, in the slammer after he twice refused to tell the court he would stop his services.
“On Sunday, Feb. 14, the RCMP, with AHS, attended the GraceLife Church to assess compliance in relation to conditions issued to the Pastor on Feb. 7. Observations were made that James Coates was not complying with his undertaking release conditions, and the church was not in compliance with the Public Health Order,” said RCMP in a release.
Now it appears those charges will be dropped.
‼️IMPORTANT UPDATE FOR ALBERTA FOLLOWING INGRAM DECISION‼️“The [Alberta Crown Prosecutions Service] has reviewed the decision in Ingram and has concluded there is no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction in relation to Public Health Act charges involving the… pic.twitter.com/xSgt7EDVQZ— Eva Chipiuk, BSc, LLB, LLM (@forevaeva79) August 23, 2023
"This is HUGE!! Charges pursuant to the orders under the Public Health Act in Alberta will no longer be tried. Will be interesting to see how the province manages this moving forward," tweeted lawyer Eva Chipiuk.
"Also how affected citizens move forward. What happens to those already fined, or worse, imprisoned? What happens to the businesses lost due to these orders? It takes time to hold the government to account through the court system, but there is always an opportunity for individual citizens to hold their government to account by asking questions, getting educated and involved."
Chipiuk said a healthy democracy demands active citizenship.
"What are you doing to hold your government to account?" Chipiuk said.
The UCP government said it will review the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta’s decision to invalidate the public health orders of Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), in Ingram v. Alberta.
"The King’s Bench decision on Ingram v. Alberta (CMOH) was a very detailed decision," Alberta Minister of Justice Mickey Amery told the Western Standard in an emailed statement.
"We are reviewing it. As there is a 30-day appeal period, we are not able to comment further."
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said it is pleased with the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta’s decision to invalidate the public health orders of Hinshaw, in Ingram v. Alberta.
JCCF is a legal advocacy organization that defends citizens' fundamental freedoms under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The Alberta court struck down these lockdown measures because they were effectively issued by Cabinet rather than by the CMOH. Hinshaw testified at trial that politicians were the final decision-makers and she merely provided advice and recommendations.
The Western Standard reached out to Coates and Scott for comment, but so far hasn't heard back.
(27) comments
Let off the hook? Strange byline. According to Miriam Webster, “let off the hook” means “to allow (someone who has been caught doing something wrong or illegal) to go without being punished”. They never should have been on the so-called ‘hook’ to start with!
What about Pastor Art? Where is that Justice?????
Let off the hook? In a democracy they should never have been on "the hook".
Maloneisright.....
So true.
It is remarkable that Canadians feel cause for celebration when even just a smidgeon of justice is applied.
👍
Exactly.
Bloody gestapo b-a-stards
The Big Fish ( Hinshaw, Kenney, Shandro,) and their paid attention getters are moving forward in their one world waterways . Their Catch and Release program was a diversion that caught and released a few good fish and a few not so good fish while crafting the net smaller for us little fry.
The frustrating part is that the Process is the Punishment. Seeing charges dropped isn’t exactly making these people “whole.” They were wrongly charged under an unconstitutional law. Who is going to be held accountable?
👍
There is no victory here. There is no justice here. Dropped charges. So Whistle Stop has still lost property and revenue while Costco and Walmart made billions. The government decided who can make a living and who can’t. There is no justice here and no vindication. Just charges dropped. No accountability. Justin Trudeau Canada.
I'm assured there will be justice for what happened and I believe that.
Keep on dreaming.
Just keep in mined the court didn’t say you can’t do what you did, you just didn’t do it right. Be prepared for the same bs, just ordered from a different government department.
Yea this is the big problem. Locking people in their homes? OK! Forcing them to suffocate? OK! Injecting them with poison? OK! All the rest their notzee tactics? OK!
Can we look forward to the flake, Smith, issuing a statement about this landmark court decision on the UCP’s illegal actions for over two years?
Jason Kenney, AHS and the CMD should be sued to the wall for damages!
And then the taxpayers will have to pay whatever the result is.....for lawyers.
And that is exactly what is gonna happen
All of our Canadian puppets who were involved in the Globalist's kill fest, need to be tried for Crimes against Humanity. People were intentionally murdered, while the Dr.'s including other vocations were financially rewarded. I forget the amount they got for giving the jab. "Do no harm" turned into "kill on demand and we will reward you." This Holocaust still seems unbelievable to me, yet it happened. No MSMedia accounts of the 20million deaths from the jab, and more will follow, as the spike protein works to kill the immune system forever. Helena Guenther
Time is of the essence. We need to get the various pieces of legislation passed and enacted to protect us from the next round of tyranny. It may already be too late though.
🎯
Each Albertan who had to spend money to hire lawyers, lost time for work, etc, should sue Dr. Hinshaw first, then Jason Kenney, until they are broke before suing us Albertans who didn't break the law. The 2 biggest criminals should pay out of their own wallets, bank accounts, and assets, just like Albertans did.
Agree. There needs to be consequences for the tyrants who did this.
Won't work. They are protected because they were elected or were public officials.
Wait to you see what the globalist pigs and fascists have in store with “climate change emergency”
More intentional fires, murders and lockdowns coming soon
Now.... let's re-write that legislation to put some controls on the MOH. Just as Mr. Drew Barnes tried to do when he was part of the government.
👍
