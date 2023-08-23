Chris Scott

Chris Scott getting arrested

 Photo from files

Albertans who were charged during the COVID-19 pandemic will likely see their charges dropped.

A court decision ruled the province's health orders were invalid because they breached the Public Health Act.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(27) comments

Ron Voss
Ron Voss

Let off the hook? Strange byline. According to Miriam Webster, “let off the hook” means “to allow (someone who has been caught doing something wrong or illegal) to go without being punished”. They never should have been on the so-called ‘hook’ to start with!

Report Add Reply
susjangrant.sg
susjangrant.sg

What about Pastor Art? Where is that Justice?????

Report Add Reply
Maloneisright
Maloneisright

Let off the hook? In a democracy they should never have been on "the hook".

Report Add Reply
guest841
guest841

Maloneisright.....

So true.

It is remarkable that Canadians feel cause for celebration when even just a smidgeon of justice is applied.

Report Add Reply
Ron Voss
Ron Voss

👍

Report Add Reply
Tatanka
Tatanka

Exactly.

Bloody gestapo b-a-stards

Report Add Reply
Thistle55
Thistle55

The Big Fish ( Hinshaw, Kenney, Shandro,) and their paid attention getters are moving forward in their one world waterways . Their Catch and Release program was a diversion that caught and released a few good fish and a few not so good fish while crafting the net smaller for us little fry.

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

The frustrating part is that the Process is the Punishment. Seeing charges dropped isn’t exactly making these people “whole.” They were wrongly charged under an unconstitutional law. Who is going to be held accountable?

Report Add Reply
Ron Voss
Ron Voss

👍

Report Add Reply
Jablonski
Jablonski

There is no victory here. There is no justice here. Dropped charges. So Whistle Stop has still lost property and revenue while Costco and Walmart made billions. The government decided who can make a living and who can’t. There is no justice here and no vindication. Just charges dropped. No accountability. Justin Trudeau Canada.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I'm assured there will be justice for what happened and I believe that.

Report Add Reply
Tatanka
Tatanka

Keep on dreaming.

Report Add Reply
T.Macsymic
T.Macsymic

Just keep in mined the court didn’t say you can’t do what you did, you just didn’t do it right. Be prepared for the same bs, just ordered from a different government department.

Report Add Reply
Forgettable
Forgettable

Yea this is the big problem. Locking people in their homes? OK! Forcing them to suffocate? OK! Injecting them with poison? OK! All the rest their notzee tactics? OK!

Report Add Reply
YYC 007
YYC 007

Can we look forward to the flake, Smith, issuing a statement about this landmark court decision on the UCP’s illegal actions for over two years?

Report Add Reply
Taz
Taz

Jason Kenney, AHS and the CMD should be sued to the wall for damages!

Report Add Reply
Jane V
Jane V

And then the taxpayers will have to pay whatever the result is.....for lawyers.

Report Add Reply
Tatanka
Tatanka

And that is exactly what is gonna happen

Report Add Reply
guest1226
guest1226

All of our Canadian puppets who were involved in the Globalist's kill fest, need to be tried for Crimes against Humanity. People were intentionally murdered, while the Dr.'s including other vocations were financially rewarded. I forget the amount they got for giving the jab. "Do no harm" turned into "kill on demand and we will reward you." This Holocaust still seems unbelievable to me, yet it happened. No MSMedia accounts of the 20million deaths from the jab, and more will follow, as the spike protein works to kill the immune system forever. Helena Guenther

Report Add Reply
Unacceptable Dogpounder
Unacceptable Dogpounder

Time is of the essence. We need to get the various pieces of legislation passed and enacted to protect us from the next round of tyranny. It may already be too late though.

Report Add Reply
donwilson8000
donwilson8000

🎯

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Each Albertan who had to spend money to hire lawyers, lost time for work, etc, should sue Dr. Hinshaw first, then Jason Kenney, until they are broke before suing us Albertans who didn't break the law. The 2 biggest criminals should pay out of their own wallets, bank accounts, and assets, just like Albertans did.

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Agree. There needs to be consequences for the tyrants who did this.

Report Add Reply
Jane V
Jane V

Won't work. They are protected because they were elected or were public officials.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Wait to you see what the globalist pigs and fascists have in store with “climate change emergency”

More intentional fires, murders and lockdowns coming soon

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Now.... let's re-write that legislation to put some controls on the MOH. Just as Mr. Drew Barnes tried to do when he was part of the government.

Report Add Reply
Jms
Jms

👍

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.