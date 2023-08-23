Chris Scott

Albertans who were charged during the COVID-19 pandemic will likely see their charges dropped.

A court decision ruled the province's health orders were invalid because they breached the Public Health Act.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Taz
Taz

Jason Kenney, AHS and the CMD should be sued to the wall for damages!

guest1226
guest1226

All of our Canadian puppets who were involved in the Globalist's kill fest, need to be tried for Crimes against Humanity. People were intentionally murdered, while the Dr.'s including other vocations were financially rewarded. I forget the amount they got for giving the jab. "Do no harm" turned into "kill on demand and we will reward you." This Holocaust still seems unbelievable to me, yet it happened. No MSMedia accounts of the 20million deaths from the jab, and more will follow, as the spike protein works to kill the immune system forever. Helena Guenther

Unacceptable Dogpounder
Unacceptable Dogpounder

Time is of the essence. We need to get the various pieces of legislation passed and enacted to protect us from the next round of tyranny. It may already be too late though.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Each Albertan who had to spend money to hire lawyers, lost time for work, etc, should sue Dr. Hinshaw first, then Jason Kenney, until they are broke before suing us Albertans who didn't break the law. The 2 biggest criminals should pay out of their own wallets, bank accounts, and assets, just like Albertans did.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Agree. There needs to be consequences for the tyrants who did this.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Wait to you see what the globalist pigs and fascists have in store with “climate change emergency”

More intentional fires, murders and lockdowns coming soon

PersonOne
PersonOne

Now.... let's re-write that legislation to put some controls on the MOH. Just as Mr. Drew Barnes tried to do when he was part of the government.

