Alberta

Alberta's 2025 projected deficit down slightly to $6.4 billion

The province of Alberta's projected budget slips $1.2 billion below the estimated 2025 budget following the second quarter fiscal update.
Treasury Board President and Minister of Finance Nate Horner.
Treasury Board President and Minister of Finance Nate Horner.David Wiechnik / WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Deficit
Alberta Finance
Minister Nate Horner
Alberta fiscal update

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news