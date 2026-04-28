Alberta's Advanced Education Minister says institutions are expected to balance free expression and campus safety

EDMONTON — Alberta's Advanced Education Minister Myles McDougall claims that post-secondary institutions have been directed to balance free expression and campus safety, but are expected to offer environments where debate and discussion about ideas are welcome. "In 2019, Alberta’s government directed publicly funded post-secondary institutions to endorse or develop a policy consistent with the Chicago Statement on Freedom of Expression," wrote McDougall in a statement emailed to the Western Standard. "In fall 2024, the same institutions were further instructed to include free speech policy information, information on cancelled events, and free speech-related complaint information in their annual reports." McDougall's statement came in response to the Western Standards request for comment from him regarding an incident at the University of Lethbridge on Saturday, when Dr. Frances Widdowson was handcuffed by police officers and dragged out of the school's cafeteria. .Video of the incident showed Widdowson, who had been banned from campus by the university, sitting at a table in the sparsely populated cafeteria, seemingly discussing the controversial Kamloops residential school graves, which Widdowson has questioned the existence of."Institutions are expected to foster environments where ideas can be debated and questioned, while also maintaining safe and respectful campuses through their own policies and governance processes," McDougall said."Free expression and campus safety are both important and must be balanced by post-secondary institutions. As this matter is before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment on the specifics.”.The University of Lethbridge claims to have provided Widdowson with a notice of her banning on Feb 4, after she was seen on campus, "engaging in the 'interference in or disruption of the operation of the University, including the interference with or disruption of the normal business of University staff, students and visitors,' contrary to the University of Lethbridge Trespass Policy."Her ban included all land and buildings owned by the university, and she would be subject to arrest and "other legal remedies which may be available to the University" if found in violation of the ban.On April 20, Widdowson turned to X and denied receiving the ban on Feb 4, and said, "Your indoctrination of students about the #Kamloops215Deception ends this week.".The university subsequently planned for Widdowson's presence on Saturday, telling faculty members that she will be issued a trespass notice if she entered the campus."ULFA affirms the importance of academic freedom and open inquiry as articulated in Article 11 of the Collective Agreement," reads the letter published by Rebel News."At the same time, Members also have rights under the Collective Agreement and applicable legislation, including the Alberta Occupational Health and Safety Act, to work in an environment free from harassment, discrimination, and other threats to health and safety.""Based upon reasonable expectations from experience and member safety concerns, ULFA considers the presence of this individual to be a clear health and safety risk to this workplace and an inappropriate disruption to our academic work."