ALBERTA’S CALLING: Left Coasters, Ontarians continue to flock to Wild Rose Country in droves

Hold the phone.Despite its mild winters and perennially high rankings for its supposedly high quality of life, Left Coasters are forsaking the charms of Loutusland in droves, according to the latest Statistics Canada data.And more than 75% are Alberta Bound, based on the latest population estimates released last week.British Columbia lost 17,186 people to other provinces and territories during the third quarter that ended in September compared to 12,552 that took up residence for a net loss of 4,634 residents — the fifth consecutive quarter that the province has seen net migration outflows following the pandemic.Ironically, Alberta has seen five consecutive quarters of gains over 10,000 people, the first time that’s happened since 1971. In the third quarter of this year alone 29,129 people flocked to Alberta from other parts of the country compared to just 12,035 who left, for a net gain of 17,094, an all-time record for any Canadian province or territory."Most of Alberta's population gains through inter-provincial migration were due to its exchanges with Ontario and British Columbia," StatsCan said in a release..”They’ve made British Columbia the most unaffordable province in the country with the highest tax rates in the country, the most expensive place to live in terms of housing and rent. Not surprisingly, people are voting with their feet and they’re moving to Alberta.”BC United Leader Kevin Falcon.In addition to BC, Ontario is the next largest source of newcomers according to the statistical breakdown.Ontario hasn’t had a single quarter of net interprovincial migration since 2019. Likewise, Quebec hasn’t seen a significant influx in more than 20 years.StatsCan doesn’t track individual factors for the inflows, but experts have credited lower housing costs, taxes and cost of living for the surge. That, along with the UCP government’s ’Alberta’s Calling’ ad campaign have contributed to its reputation for being a good place to work and raise a family.Ironically, the ad campaign ended last week, but seems to have had the desired effect. .According to a statement from Job Minister Matt Jones on Wednesday, Alberta saw employment gains in 10 of last 12 months with almost 100,000 more Albertan employed than this time last year.“With job numbers having long rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, Alberta’s labour market remains the hottest in Canada,” he said.By contrast, BC United leader Kevin Falcon told the Vancouver Island Free Daily in Victoria that he blames the NDP government for making the province unaffordable and unsustainable.“We’re seeing it happen again where they’ve made British Columbia the most unaffordable province in the country with the highest tax rates in the country, the most expensive place to live in terms of housing and rent. Not surprisingly, people are voting with their feet and they’re moving to Alberta where you’ve got much lower taxes, much more affordable housing, a more dynamic economy.”