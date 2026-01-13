Alberta's Chief Medical Officer points to aggressive influenza strand as the reason for high hospitalization rates

EDMONTON — Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vivien Suttorp, attributed the province's high influenza rate during the 2025-26 season to an unexpected surge but said on Tuesday that the worst may be over. "Influenza A activity rose steeply and placed significant pressure on emergency departments, congregate care sites and care providers across the province," said Suttorp in a press conference. According to Suttorp, the spike was exceptionally significant among cases of Influenza A (H3N2), a type that often leads to higher hospitalization rates, especially among older adults, younger individuals, and those with chronic conditions. ."But there's some encouraging news. Early indicators suggest that influenza A activity has reached its peak."Provincial data show 1,988 confirmed influenza cases in Alberta during the week of Dec. 28, 2025, down from 2,539 the week prior. Additionally, influenza test positivity rate was 29.4% durring the week of Dec. 28, down from 36% the week prior. Conversely, hospitalizations rose during the period, peaking at 700 patients hospitalized for influenza on Dec. 31. Twelve Albertans died from influenza during the week of Dec. 28, down from 32 deaths the week prior. "Hospital admissions may increase slightly as reporting is finalized, but they are not expected to exceed the level seen during the week of December 21," Suttorp said. "This is welcome progress, but it does mean the season. Does not mean the season is over or that we should let our guard down.".Suttorp told reporters that they are seeing an increase in Influenza B cases, which typically appear later in the season. Although this form of influenza typically occurs in smaller waves and causes milder symptoms among immunized Albertans, it can still cause significant illness, particularly among individuals who have not received the flu vaccine. "Hospital and emergency departments remain busy with patients who are ill with respiratory viruses, along with the usual concerns we see in winter months," Suttorp said. "Surge protocols are in place and activated when needed, and health care teams across the province continue to respond with dedication and expertise.".Suttorp relayed traditional measures Albertans can take to help stem the spread of influenza, beginning with staying home when they feel ill. "This is one of the most effective ways to prevent transmission and protect people who may be more vulnerable to severe outcomes, especially seniors, young children and those with underlying health conditions," Suttorp said. Other measures include good hygiene, such as washing your hands, covering your mouth or nose when coughing or sneezing, and cleaning often-touched surfaces. "Good hand hygiene always makes a difference," Suttorp said. To help ease the burden on hospitals, she has asked individuals unsure whether they need emergency care to call 811 before going to an ER.