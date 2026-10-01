Alberta

Alberta's energy minister says private proponents are 'lining up' to invest in Pacific Link pipeline

Minister of Energy and Minerals, Brian Jean, speaking with reporters.
Minister of Energy and Minerals, Brian Jean, speaking with reporters. WS: Will Vasseur
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Abpoli
Alberta Oil And Gas
Energy Minister Brian Jean
Pacific Link pipeline
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