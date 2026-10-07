Alberta's famous Gopher Museum shut down until further notice

The World Famous Gopher Hole Museum in Torrington, just under an hour and a half drive north from Calgary, is shutting down until further notice, according to a statement put out by the museum at the end of September. The museum, which displays taxidermied ground squirrels in amusing dioramas, announced that it is shutting down until it is able to find a new location to display its exhibits.."The World Famous Gopher Hole Museum is closed until further notice while we try to figure out a new burrow," a statement from the museum reads.The museum announced that their last day "in our original, historic building" would take place on September 30th.The museum first opened in 1996 with the help of a provincial startup grant but has been self-sufficient since, relying entirely on donations and a famously low $2 admission fee to survive.The museum has been housed in two historic buildings, connected via a hallway, in 'downtown' Torrington, a former grain elevator office and an old schoolhouse.Unfortunately, these buildings are no longer fit for purpose, and the museum is looking for a new location to house its exhibits. "These buildings are rapidly showing their age and are in desperate need of replacement. Unfortunately, we have been unsuccessful in our attempts to secure a new facility that meets our unique needs," the museum's website reads.Although the displays are inherently humorous and the museum has always played into this, a post on the museum's Facebook page says it hopes that visitors would "take a little more" with them."We try to share the stories of rural life in Canada, farming, biodiversity and resilience through the eyes of one tiny critter."The museum says that it hopes a new "burrow" can be found soon, but in the meantime their website and social media pages will remain active to give fans updates on their relocation process.