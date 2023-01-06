Alberta's government will provide the details on Monday for when direct payments will arrive.
"Starting this month, we will be providing seniors, families with children, and other eligible Albertans with $600 in direct payments over six months to help offset inflationary pressures," Minister of Affordability and Utilities Matt Jones said.
"On January 9 we will be announcing important affordability payment application and distribution details, including the launch date."
Jones said residents will get their payments automatically and will not need to apply if you are on Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH), Persons with Developmental Disabilities (PDD), Income Support, or Alberta Seniors Benefit.
In November 2022, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the province was taking effective action to assist vulnerable Albertans. They are using the reinstatement of indexing government financial benefit programs to help with rising costs of living.
The UCP is adjusting AISH, Income Support, the Alberta Seniors Benefit and Alberta Child and Family Benefit rates by 6% to match the rate of inflation.
Moving forward, these programs will continue to be indexed with inflation to ensure low-income Albertans have the resources to afford their basic needs.
“The affordability crisis has made life more difficult for seniors, families with children and Alberta’s most vulnerable citizens. Everyone struggling needs to know that they are not alone. Our government is increasing benefits to help make life more affordable and ensure all Albertans can afford the rising costs of life’s necessities," Smith said.
Examples of monthly benefit rate changes for January 1, 2023. Examples are based on the maximum core monthly benefit rates for single people with no children:
$1,685 to $1,787 - AISH
$745 to $790 - Income Support (expected to work)
$866 to $919 - Income Support (barriers to full employment)
$286 to $303 - Alberta Seniors Benefit
About 43,000 children are dependents of AISH and Income Support recipients. About 176,000 seniors receive Alberta Seniors Benefits.
Indexation will increase the benefit payments per child by 6% for families who access the Alberta Child and Family Benefit. The increased benefit payment for annual totals, based on whether a family has anywhere from one to four children, follows:
one child - $120
two children - $198
three children - $260
four children - $307
Benefit increases are based on the consumer price index for 2022 and benefit rates vary depending on Albertans’ needs, household composition and other factors.
Alberta’s government will spend about $45 million in 2022-23 and $173 million in 2023-24 to support indexation of the AISH, Income Support and Alberta Seniors benefit programs, and about $7 million in 2022-2023 and $35 million in 2023-2024 to support the indexation of the Alberta Child and Family Benefit.
Between 185,000 and 190,000 families access the Alberta Child and Family Benefit for financial support.
"We have been working hard to set up an application and distribution system that is accessible and effective for the millions of Albertans who will be receiving these payments," Jones said.
"Please stay tuned for this important announcement next week."
