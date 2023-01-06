Matt Jones says annoument coming to help Albertans

Minister of Affordability and Utilities and MLA for Calgary-South East Matt Jones.

 Photo Credit: Twitter

Alberta's government will provide the details on Monday for when direct payments will arrive.

"Starting this month, we will be providing seniors, families with children, and other eligible Albertans with $600 in direct payments over six months to help offset inflationary pressures," Minister of Affordability and Utilities Matt Jones said.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.