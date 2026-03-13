Alberta's increased fines for speeding, distracting driving, and other violations take effect

EDMONTON — Alberta's harsher financial penalties for speeding, distracted driving, and other moving violations took effect on Friday, with some fines raised by 50%. Albertans with a lead foot should be prepared to open their wallets a little bit more when they get caught driving over the speed limit.Under new guidelines, driving just 1 km/h over the posted speed limit could bring an $105 fine, up from $81, with the price rising to $144 at 10 km/h, $228 at 20 km/h, and $324 at 30 km/h. The largest increase is for driving 40 km/h over the limit, with those fines jumping by more than 50% to $560. Similar increases are seen for speeding in construction zones or by emergency responders, where going 15 km/h over the speed limit could get you a $328 ticket. The Alberta RCMP ran a safe-driving campaign over the Thanksgiving weekend in 2025, during which they issued 1,918 tickets, including 841 for speeding. .During the campaign, 55 tickets were issued for distracted driving and 13 for seatbelt violations, and those violations will also face stricter penalties under Alberta's new regulations. A distracting driving ticket may now cost a driver $390, a 30% increase from the prior $300 price tag, along with three demerit points. As of October, there were 9,648 distracted driving convictions in Alberta. Edmonton police handed out 3,100 distracted-driving tickets by the end of the year and Calgary police issued 2,294. Fines for not properly wearing a seatbelt have also increased, jumping from $ 161 to $211, after the Alberta RCMP handed out 2,338 related tickets in 2025. "Buckling up, and ensuring other occupants are safely restrained, should be your first priority when entering your vehicle,” reads a statement from Sgt. Darrin Turnbull, Alberta RCMP Traffic in a press release. “Breaking occupants restraint laws may not only cost a ticket but your life. While airbags offer protection in collisions, they are designed to supplement the safety features provided by seatbelts.” Also included in the collection of fine hikes on Friday are the punishments for careless driving, racing, or stunting, which are all increasing by 50% to $710.The Edmonton police intensified crackdowns on street racing meetups in 2025, including one incident in September that resulted in 30 tickets.