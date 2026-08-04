Alberta

Alberta's public safety minister says law enforcement should not police 'hurt feelings'

Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis
Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis James Snell Western Standard
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Edmonton Police
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis
Bill C-9
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