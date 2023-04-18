Only 16% of Alberta’s small business owners are confident their concerns and priorities will receive attention during the election campaign, according to a new survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).
It comes as the vast majority (95%) said they intend to vote in the May 29 provincial election.
Among the top priorities for those surveyed included reducing the small business tax burden, a concern raised by 74% of respondents. This was followed by lowering energy costs (70%), reducing provincial red tape (62%), paying down provincial debt (56%) and improving public infrastructure (55%).
“Affordability is the top priority for small business owners during this campaign,” said Andrew Sennyah, Alberta senior policy analyst.
“Just as Albertans are coping with increased cost of living, small businesses are also struggling with the increased costs of doing business.”
“That’s why we’re asking all parties to take a ‘do no harm’ approach in their platforms and commit to putting the needs of small businesses at the forefront.”
The CFIB detailed a series of recommendations to support Alberta’s small business owners, such as avoiding the introduction of new costs, a plan to reduce the small business tax rate threshold to zero, and a continuation of the gas tax suspension while ways are discussed to lower energy and utility costs.
Furthermore, it called for a focus on the reduction in bureaucracy, cooperation with municipalities to address local issues, and the adoption of policies to address Alberta’s labour shortage issue.
“The next provincial government will be the steward of the economy,” said Annie Dormuth, Alberta Provincial Affairs director.
“High inflation, other government cost increases, rising property taxes, and massive COVID debt levels must be considered as the next government sets its policy agenda.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(1) comment
All political parties want to make small businesses disappear in favor of woke corporate big business. Started with the plandemic and continues today.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.