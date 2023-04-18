Business

Courtesy central1.com

 By Dave Naylor

Only 16% of Alberta’s small business owners are confident their concerns and priorities will receive attention during the election campaign, according to a new survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB). 

It comes as the vast majority (95%) said they intend to vote in the May 29 provincial election.

Tags

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Hystorical_Requiem
Hystorical_Requiem

All political parties want to make small businesses disappear in favor of woke corporate big business. Started with the plandemic and continues today.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.