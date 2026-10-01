Alberta’s top court upholds convictions of Coutts blockade leaders

CALGARY — Alberta’s highest court has upheld the convictions of two men involved in the 2022 Coutts border blockade, rejecting their attempts to overturn convictions for mischief and weapons offences.The Alberta Court of Appeal dismissed appeals from Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick, who were convicted by a jury in 2024 following their arrests during the protest at the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Coutts, Alta.Both men were convicted of mischief over $5,000 and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Olienick was also convicted of possessing a pipe bomb.Carbert and Olienick were each sentenced to 6½ years in prison.However, a jury acquitted both men of the most serious charge they faced — conspiracy to murder RCMP officers.The pair appealed their convictions and sentences, arguing the trial judge made errors during the proceedings. The Alberta Court of Appeal rejected their arguments in a written decision released Thursday..Carbert’s lawyer had challenged the admissibility of evidence seized by police, arguing a search warrant used during the investigation had been unlawfully issued.His defence characterized the search as a “ruse,” arguing investigators were ostensibly searching for information connected to the blockade but were actually looking for weapons. The challenge was unsuccessful.Carbert and Olienick were arrested in February 2022 after RCMP searches connected to the Coutts blockade uncovered firearms, ammunition and body armour.The blockade began as part of protests against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates and disrupted traffic at the busy Coutts-Sweet Grass border crossing for roughly two weeks.Protesters used trucks, tractors and other vehicles to block or restrict traffic along Hwy 4.Carbert and Olienick were initially among four men charged with conspiracy to murder police officers. Two of the accused later pleaded guilty to lesser offences before the Carbert and Olienick case went to trial..Following a lengthy trial in Lethbridge, the jury acquitted Carbert and Olienick of the conspiracy allegation but returned guilty verdicts on the mischief and weapons charges.At sentencing, Justice David Labrenz concluded the men had armed themselves for the purpose of potentially using the weapons against police.Both received significant credit toward their sentences for time spent in custody before trial.Carbert was released on bail in 2025 while awaiting the outcome of his appeals. Olienick, who had remained behind bars following his February 2022 arrest, was granted bail in January 2026 pending the appeal decisions.Thursday’s Court of Appeal ruling leaves their convictions in place.