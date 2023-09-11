Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
In an apparent bid to reinforce its narrative there is a direct causal relationship between this summer’s forest fires and climate change, seven federal cabinet ministers issued a joint statement late Friday congratulating themselves for spending $65 million to make the point.
In a news release prefaced with what has become standard boiler plate on nearly every single statement from Natural Resources Canada — the ministers of Natural Resources; Emergency Preparedness; National Defence; Indigenous Services; Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages; Northern Affairs and Northern Economic Development; and Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories — wrote:
“Climate change is causing wildfires to become more frequent and more severe across Canada, threatening our health, economies and wildlife. As this year's unprecedented wildfire season continues in many provinces and territories, the Government of Canada is continuing to support Canadians now while strengthening the country's ability to adapt to a changing climate.”
They jointly announced more than $65 million in federal funding has been committed so far through for six agreements through the $256-million ‘Fighting and Managing Wildfires in a Changing Climate, Equipment Fund’.
There was no other apparent reason for issuing the statement. There were no new funding announcements or agreements with any of the departments listed. It was all basically a rehash of everything that’s been done and reported in past announcements.
The only name conspicuously absent from the list was Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, and coincided with both the Conservative Party convention in Quebec City and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s trip to the G20 summit in India.
Under the program announced in the 2022 budget, the feds have signed single and multi-year agreements with Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories and Yukon to strengthen capacities and capabilities in fire management by procuring specialized wildland firefighting equipment such as fire trucks and personal protective equipment.
Some observers have suggested it lays the groundwork for a national forest fighting agency to either enhance — or supplant — provincial ones.
Earlier this summer, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced agreements to give British Columbia and the Northwest Territories access to the maximum available funding under the program.
This will result in federal contributions of over $28.5 million for the Northwest Territories and $32 million for BC over the next five years.
It came with dire forecasts for the rest of the fire season.
According to NRCan, current forecasts indicate the possibility for increased wildland fire activity in central Canada during September, from eastern Alberta through to central Ontario.
Once again, climate change — not fire protection — was the dominant theme.
“Fall is typically when new wildland fire occurrence begins to taper off due to cooler night temperatures and decreases in lightning activity. However, predictions for ongoing warm and dry weather may contribute to new fire starts and there remains a likelihood some existing large fires may continue to be active through September and possibly later into fall or winter,” it said.
"In British Columbia, the Northwest Territories and across the country, Indigenous communities have been disproportionately impacted by a historically long and severe wildfire season, intensified by climate change,” chimed Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu.
Not to be outdone, Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal added: "Northerners are resilient, and our government will continue to support them as they continue to face the harsh effects of climate change. This announcement will ensure the Northwest Territories has the resources it needs to fight the wildfires and protect their communities."
The summer of 2023 will indeed go down in the record books as the worst in Canadian history, by far. Thus far more than 15.3 million hectares — 153,000 square kilometres — have been consumed by fire.
So the $65 million was used to pay the Liberal arsonist to light the fires and also paid the media to the Liberals did it because of climate change.
According to the government everything that happens is a result of man made climate change. Even the arsonists who have set forest fires do it because climate change forced them to do it. Solar activity, jet streams, ocean currents etc. have nothing to do with it.
Nothing a good old fashion rain maker couldn't fix.
If we did not have to send all our tax dollars to Ottawa, we would not have to beg for dollars to improve our fire mitigation strategies.
Alberta has hired experts from outside Alberta to investigate the many fires where no cause has been determined. I can hardly wait for the results of these investigations. Remember, the Slave lake fire was arson and they caught the person, and the Ft Mac fire cause was never determined. It is becoming clear, the radicals are using fires to support their cause of climate change. How Evil!!
These forest fires are the result of climate change, just not the climate change Trudeau’s regime want is to think, tge climates change causing these fires are the climate change Zealots and terrorist want us to think is the cause so the set our forests on fire, many of these fires are under investigation for arson, and we have had arrests of climate terrorists for starting them, but not one word from this regime or its propagandists the MSM about them being terrorists.
Maybe the carbon tax could be used to control lightning and the arsonists
