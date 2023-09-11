Prescribed burn

A prescribed burn, carried out to improve and restore ecosystem health, as well as to reduce the risk of catastrophic wild fire and to create a healthy and more resilient landscape. 

In an apparent bid to reinforce its narrative there is a direct causal relationship between this summer’s forest fires and climate change, seven federal cabinet ministers issued a joint statement late Friday congratulating themselves for spending $65 million to make the point.

In a news release prefaced with what has become standard boiler plate on nearly every single statement from Natural Resources Canada — the ministers of Natural Resources; Emergency Preparedness; National Defence; Indigenous Services; Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages; Northern Affairs and Northern Economic Development; and Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories — wrote:

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Taz
Taz

So the $65 million was used to pay the Liberal arsonist to light the fires and also paid the media to the Liberals did it because of climate change.

retiredpop
retiredpop

According to the government everything that happens is a result of man made climate change. Even the arsonists who have set forest fires do it because climate change forced them to do it. Solar activity, jet streams, ocean currents etc. have nothing to do with it.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Nothing a good old fashion rain maker couldn't fix.

PersonOne
PersonOne

If we did not have to send all our tax dollars to Ottawa, we would not have to beg for dollars to improve our fire mitigation strategies.

Free Canada
Free Canada

Alberta has hired experts from outside Alberta to investigate the many fires where no cause has been determined. I can hardly wait for the results of these investigations. Remember, the Slave lake fire was arson and they caught the person, and the Ft Mac fire cause was never determined. It is becoming clear, the radicals are using fires to support their cause of climate change. How Evil!!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

These forest fires are the result of climate change, just not the climate change Trudeau’s regime want is to think, tge climates change causing these fires are the climate change Zealots and terrorist want us to think is the cause so the set our forests on fire, many of these fires are under investigation for arson, and we have had arrests of climate terrorists for starting them, but not one word from this regime or its propagandists the MSM about them being terrorists.

guest1031
guest1031

Maybe the carbon tax could be used to control lightning and the arsonists

