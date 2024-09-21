American conservative activist says defeating wokeism about following model

American conservative activist Chris Rufo revealed his success in fighting wokeism comes from him abiding by a model. When it came to achieving Rufo’s wins in fighting critical race theory, gender ideology, and diversity, inclusion, and equity, he said he focuses on three elements. “There’s fact, emotion, and power,” said Rufo in a Saturday speech at the Canada Strong and Free Network Regional Conference in Red Deer, AB. .Rufo said what motivates politicians to act is a sense of urgency often emanating from media rooted in facts. To get politicians to act, he said he has generated media narratives. By doing his investigations, he said he has been able to work news cycles. There is an adage in local television newsrooms that if it bleeds, it leads. He said the magic from his campaigns come from “exclusive, very powerful, and very persuasive information that was gathered, packaged, and deployed into the field, into the discourse, on social media and traditional media.” He did a series of investigations about CRT where he looked at school curriculums and trainings provided to him by sources showing outrageous educational choices. When he took out former Harvard University president Claudine Gay for plagiarism, he said he did that by having a copy of her PhD dissertation showing she had copied large parts. Since this information was factual, he said he knew it was going to pop and create discourse in the media. He quoted Greek philosopher Aristotle, who said people need to gather all of the facts. If people master all of the facts, they have a rhetorical advantage. The activist went on to say emotion is the domain of storytelling. Additionally, he said it allows people to be persuasive. One example he offered showing emotion works is when he spoke from the heart on Fox News about his investigations into CRT in American government departments in 2020. He made the case it was an urgent threat. Once he had argued CRT was harmful, he cited evidence showing what was going on in the American government. At the end, he called on former US president Donald Trump to issue an executive order banning it in the American government. The next morning, he received a phone call from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Meadows said Trump saw him on television the night before, had been persuaded, and instructed him to get an executive order together. In response, he was invited out to Washington, DC, to help with the executive order. He said he learned a clear, concise statement grabs people’s attention and can motivate them to make change. Rufo continued by saying politicians using their power to take action stems from the outrage cycle. If people do not have outrage, he said they are not winning in politics. While outrage can be useful, he said it has to be directed towards a positive outcome. That is where people can bring the wonks in. To get politicians to take action on issues, he acknowledged people have to be put them high on the hierarchy of urgency. He said this is where the wonks come in to offer drafted bills, provide the legislated language, give rhetorical key points, offer supporting evidence, and do some original reporting on why changes need to be made. By using this approach, he said he has been able to make changes in multiple states. He added this part is the upper crust, but it requires bottom-up momentum. Rufo concluded by saying rhetoric is a lost art. He said it used to be a fundamental part of education. “If you look at the letters from the Founding Fathers of the United States in the late 18th century, when they talk about a good education, a lot of what they’re talking about is an education in rhetoric as the language of politics,” he said. “We’ve reduced it to a kind of scientific language, and it indicates kind of poverty of spirit in how we think about politics, how we train political figures.” .Rufo followed up by saying he loved the video of Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre eating the apple and taking out a reporter. “This guy’s fantastic,” he said. “I love that guy.” With Poilievre, he said he has adopted a savvy rhetorical model. As far as Poilievre's presentation, he said he "comes across as an affable, average, jolly, kind of generous suburban dad." 