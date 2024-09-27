Amery, LaGrange pledge court delay solutions, rural health improvements at conference

Alberta Justice Minister Mickey Amery says the government is working hard to address backlogs in the court system. At the moment, Amery said Alberta is dealing with the lowest vacancy rates in the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service that it has ever had. “We are working closely with our courts to find ways to streamline cases,” said Amery on a Friday panel at the Alberta Municipalities Convention and Trade Show. “We introduced last legislative session a process by which we introduced a streamlined court civil trial case matter, and it allows for matters to move much quickly through our court system.” To get cases moving faster, he said the Alberta government will be appointing more Provincial Court judges and has completed eight so far this year. He added it is filling up courts with a full contingency of staff to ensure the courts are being as efficient as possible. He said it has spent a record amount on courthouses. He met with Red Deer city council on Thursday. He said he is proud of this project “because it is going to be absolutely revolutionary in this province.” Once the new courthouse in Red Deer opens, Amery said it will be a state-of-the-art, one-stop shop building and should make Albertans proud. Alberta Crown Attorneys’ Association (ACAA) members ratified a new agreement with the Alberta government in 2022, making it the first of its kind in the province..First of its kind agreement ratified with Alberta Crown prosecutors.The agreement was the result of months of discussions and negotiations between the ACAA and Alberta Justice and Treasury Board and Finance.The Alberta government said it allows for market adjustments to take place in relation to Crown attorneys’ pay, commits to a one-year counselling pilot project, and defines the relationship between the ACAA and it. Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said the government is taking a multi-pronged approach to solve rural healthcare issues. “Part of it was we were seeing gatekeeping happening both at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta as well as at Alberta Health Services,” said LaGrange. “And so we’ve reduced that gatekeeping by ensuring the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta now have opened up.” Prior to this March, only AHS could sponsor an international medical graduate. Now municipalities and clinics can. She said this increased the number of physicians. In the last year, Alberta has attracted 500 new doctors, and 226 of them are family physicians. To try to get new doctors to go to rural Alberta, she pointed out it will use incentivizes. While incentives exist now, she acknowledged it will look at additional ones to bring and attract more. She said the Alberta government will be using the new physician compensation model to help out. She confirmed it was close to reaching a deal. LaGrange concluded by saying it will be announcing a rural health strategy that will help deal with labour shortages soon. The Alberta government said in April it has developed a new funding model for family and rural generalist doctors that encourages them to stay in primary care..UPDATED: Alberta government unveils new compensation model for family physicians .While the Alberta government is finalizing the details, it has agreed to a model that recognizes the unique work of family and rural generalist doctors. “It will be a new physician compensation model for family medicine and rural generalist physicians who are enumerated now through a fee for service or other alternative physician compensation model,” said LaGrange. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.