Amery now facing a recall petition

Recall petitions against Justice Minister Mickey Amery and MLA Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk have been issued, Elections Alberta announced on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active recall petitions to 23. "As your MLA, my focus is on listening, responding, and delivering results that reflect our shared priorities," reads a statement from Amery, the MLA for Calgary-Cross, responding to the recall petition "My commitment remains clear: standing up for Calgary-Cross and building a stronger Alberta."The petition application against Amery was filed by Sead Tokalic, a constituent in Calgary-Cross, on Dec. 8. "Hon. Amery has been unresponsive to his constituents as a representative, and as the minister of justice, he should defend rights, not eradicate them," reads a statement from Tokalic in the application. "His stances represent UCP policy decisions as opposed to those of his constituents.".Amery played a prominent role in the Fall 2025 legislative session, participating in several pieces of business, including invoking the notwithstanding clause on two bills.He has also been outspoken against what he calls a misuse of recall legislation. "In recent months, we've seen recall legislation be irresponsibly misused and recognized for political purposes, rather than applied as intended," Amery said in a Dec. 4 press conference."This has been a clear, abusive process. We've been clear that the Recall Act should be used for ethical violations and breaches of public trust."The petition against Amery makes him the 12 UCP cabinet member facing a recall petition, including Premier Danielle Smith.Tokalic will need to get 9,083 verified signatures from members of the Calgary-Cross riding to force a recall vote. .Armstrong-Homeniuk was elected MLA for the Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville riding in 2019 and is now serving her second term. "Representing Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville since 2019 is both an honour and a responsibility that I deeply value," wrote Armstrong-Homeniuk in response to her recall petition. "In 2023, voters renewed their overwhelming trust in me and the platform I ran on with an even stronger mandate. Their democratic decision deserves to be respected."Edwin Laarz, a Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville riding resident, applied for a recall petition on Dec. 8."Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk fails to represent Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville with the accessibility, accountability, and engagement constituents deserve," wrote Laarz in the recall application. Laarz will need to secure 14,688 verified signatures from residents in the riding to trigger a recall election. Wednesday's petitions boost the number of active recall petitions to 23, including 22 UCP caucus members and 1 NDP MLA.