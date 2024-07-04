Amery says Alberta government could extend funding agreement with Legal Aid Alberta

Alberta Justice Minister Mickey Amery said the government has proposed extending the funding agreement to Legal Aid Alberta (LAA) to ensure the delivery of legal services by it while they continue to work on a new one. Amery confirmed the Law Society of Alberta’s (LSA) role as a regulator of lawyers remains unchanged and will continue to be involved in governing LAA. “The funds our government has already provided Legal Aid Alberta in this budget year are more than sufficient to maintain a strong rosters of lawyers as well as day-to-day operations in the coming months, pending finalization of the new funding agreement,” said Amery in a Wednesday statement. “Alberta’s government remains committed to ensuring Albertans have access to legal aid services.” Amery started off by saying legal aid “is an important tool for many Albertans who may face financial barriers in accessing legal supports and would like to reassure those Albertans that supports will continue to be available.” Over the last nine years, LAA’s grant funding from the Alberta government has almost doubled, growing from $66 million in Budget 2015 to $110 million in Budget 2024, with expenditures projected to be more than $138 million this year. He said this funding growth is unsustainable. Despite this large increase in funding, Amery said LAA has not expanded the number of clients it serves and has been unclear with an explanation or details about why this is the case. He pointed out Albertans expect their government to be responsible with their tax dollars. “Beginning in March of this year, the Ministry of Justice, Legal Aid Alberta, and the Law Society of Alberta have been negotiating a new governance agreement to ensure sustainability, transparency, and financial accountability while maintaining the independence of Legal Aid Alberta to provide independent legal advice to its clients,” he said. LAA Board Chair Ryan Callioux said without a governance agreement in place, it will no longer be able to issue certificates effective Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. “The financial reality of these circumstances means that we are stretching as far as we can to operate until the deadline,” said Callioux. “Upon the cessation of the issuance of certificates, the Justice system may face crippling challenges.”Callioux accused the Alberta government of failing to remit the payment due in April. He said LAA will “have a legal duty to preserve remaining funds so that the employees of Legal Aid Alberta and the service providers and vendors who serve this organization can still get paid.”The Alberta government said in 2022 it was increasing the tariff rate for legal aid roster lawyers from $100 to $125 per hour effective 2023. READ MORE: Legal aid lawyers getting a raise in AlbertaFormer Alberta justice minister and attorney general Tyler Shandro instructed LAA to conduct a modernization review of the legal aid system. It submitted its recommendations to Shandro soon after. By doing the review, the Alberta government said it would benefit the roster by simplifying certificate management and administration, keeping rates under the tariff, and ensuring adequate compensation for substantive work required on a file.