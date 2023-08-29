Charlie Angus

Charlie Angus, NDP MP (Timmins-James Bay, ON), tweeted a response to the Western Standard’s story about Angus blaming Alberta resident Sheila Annette Lewis’ death on “right wing disinformation.”

Lewis passed away because she was denied a transplant over her COVID-19 vaccine status.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(11) comments

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

CBCNDPLGBTQ+. This moron control freak is the extremist. The “control freaks” are coming out of the woodwork now. The fact that the Western Standard is able to put out a different side of a story and can’t be bought off drives them crazy. Angus would silence WS if he could. Leftists are all about banning free speech and propagandizing the populace to have their control. Angus is a commie and needs to go get a day job to learn what the average person is going through these days before he ever opens is mouth again. What a dirt bag.

Stand Strong
Stand Strong

Angus has seriously lost his way and should be utterly ashamed for making such inhumane comments. Sheila Lewis fought for freedom of all Canadians. Sadly the medical establishment and politicians literally chose to let her die. It shows all of us how important we are are in this game. Only the deaths caused by “Covid” were important…remember…we heard it every evening on the news. Wake up Canadians.

lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

Everybody is ignoring the fact that she had paid for the test done in the 🇺🇸that proved she had natural immunity from having COVID TWICE. . . This decision was made on a bogus argument & they would not walk it back to save face & blow the narrative at AHS. It’s despicable.

john.lankers
john.lankers

[thumbup]

free the west
free the west

Charlie Angus. An NDP luminary. Need I say more. Oh but I will. Also a donkey's butt on a good day.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

There is no such thing as “right wing extremism”. But Leftwing extremism is very much alive, it lives in people like Angus and the NDP, in people like Freeland and Trudeau and the Liberal regime, t lives in the masses of environmental extremists setting our province and country in fire, and it lives in the teachers and school boards teaching our children their extremist views. When a group like tge leftwing extremists expend so much energy to silence those with opposing views, when they attack us with their propaganda wing, the MSM, when they claim we are “spreading misinformation” when they say “how long will we put up with them”, these words and deeds are not uttered by the conservative side, they come from the extremists, the leftwing parties like the Liberals and NDP, these groups mentioned are the single biggest threat to democracy and our freedom we have faced since WW2. People like Angus are the extremists, and these dangerous people get away with their dangerous rhetoric because the MSM are part of their extremism, they are dangerous, dangerous people, they will set fire to vast swaths of forest, and kill any number of people to enforce their agenda.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Proudly representing the National Disinformation Party once again. I hope the ndp gain less seats then the greens next time around.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Textbook gaslighting by an agent of an illegitimate war criminal regime. Have they no shame?

guest1019
guest1019

This Liberal-NDP fascist regime along with their MSM hacks have no shame in not standing up against Angus and his ilk's cold callus politicizing of this poor woman's death. It is utterly astonishing.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

And a member of parliament?!

The good news is that his idiot rhetoric has brought this issue into the light - let's keep it there.

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

It is tough for arrogant elitists like Angus to admit that everything they supported during the duration of the Corona-pocalypse has been completely wrong. All he can do is resort to the same old tired pejoratives because reality has now become impossible to deny.

