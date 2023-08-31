Charlie Angus

Charlie Angus

Charlie Angus NDP MP (Timmins—James Bay, ON) has removed an offensive X, formerly known as Twitter, about the passing away of Sheila Annette Lewis, who had not received the COVID-19 vaccine. 

The X that Angus deleted said “A woman died because she preferred to fight for disinformation, anti-vaxx bullshit and conspiracy. Pierre Poilievre says she is a hero and supports a candidate so bogus that Doug Ford kicked him out.” 

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

BG Manning
BG Manning

What a sick, small, arrogant and opinionated jerk you are Angus!

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Can we just delete Angus? He is offensive as well.

Report Add Reply

