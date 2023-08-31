Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Charlie Angus NDP MP (Timmins—James Bay, ON) has removed an offensive X, formerly known as Twitter, about the passing away of Sheila Annette Lewis, who had not received the COVID-19 vaccine.
The X that Angus deleted said “A woman died because she preferred to fight for disinformation, anti-vaxx bullshit and conspiracy. Pierre Poilievre says she is a hero and supports a candidate so bogus that Doug Ford kicked him out.”
Many people on X strongly disapproved of Angus’ X and attacking the Western Standard’s COVID-19 news coverage saying “Right wing disinformation is toxic and tragic."
This is disgusting. Angus and his kind are projecting. They have the death of this woman growing on their conscience, and so they look at anyone to blame but themselves. https://t.co/csf6PYymfn
While Lewis was waiting for a new organ that was denied because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19 — she passed away this week.
After Lewis death, many people shared their sympathies on social media, including from Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and York Centre candidate Roman Baber.
“The Canada Health Act forbids discrimination, but Sheila Lewis was denied transplant because of a lawful medical choice. Her death is a tragic failure of medical ethics and the administration of justice. I’ll work to right this wrong until the last day of my career. RIP Sheila,” Baber posted to X.
Poilievre reposted Baber’s X, supporting what Baber had said.
Angus criticized Poilievre’s post, saying Lewis died because of “disinformation, anti-vaxx bulls--- and conspiracy.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
What a sick, small, arrogant and opinionated jerk you are Angus!
Can we just delete Angus? He is offensive as well.
