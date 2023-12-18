Another church goes up in flames in Alberta

Wood Buffalo RCMP responded to a call about a church fire in Janvier, AB, on Friday around 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, RCMP noted the Janvier Church was engulfed in flames, according to a press release. RCMP spoke with people in the area who witnessed a silver sedan driving away from Janvier Church around the time it went up in flames. It said the matter is under investigation and the fire has since been extinguished. Anyone with information or footage about the fire is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at (780) 788-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477. Two churches near Barrhead, AB set ablaze on December 7 left more questions than answers.READ MORE: Barrhead Alberta church fires leave more questions than answersOn December 7 around 7:52 p.m., Barrhead RCMP responded to a structure fire at the Glenreagh Church on Range Road 40 in Barrhead. At 9 p.m., RCMP responded to a second structure fire at another church building on Range Road 54. The churches were affiliated with Anglicanism, but the RCMP had misidentified them as with the United Church of Canada.